Bitcoin’s positive price movements took it to a new multi-month peak of almost $68,500 yesterday, but the asset lost some traction and now sits above $67,000.

The altcoins are also quite sluggish today, with XRP gaining 2.5%, while two meme coins have risen the most.

BTC’s Way Up

It’s safe to say that was a positive seven-day period for the primary cryptocurrency. Precisely a week ago, the bears seemed in complete control of the market as they pushed it south hard to a multi-week low of under $59,000.

However, the bulls stepped up their game at this point and didn’t allow any further pain. Just the opposite, BTC started regaining traction quickly and stood around $63,000 during the weekend. The business week started on an even more positive note, with a surge toward $68,000 on Tuesday.

After a sudden and violent $3,000 correction, bitcoin went on the offensive once again and jumped to $68,450 (on Bitstamp) yesterday, which became its highest price tag since late July.

Nevertheless, it failed to maintain its run despite the massive inflows into the spot BTC ETFs and now sits over a grand lower. Still, its market cap remains at $1.330 trillion, while its dominance over the alts is at a multi-year high of 55% on CG and 59% on other monitoring resources.

Memes in the Zone

Most of the larger-cap alts have remained sluggish on a daily scale. ETH, BNB, SOL, DOGE, TRX, and TON have produced either minor gains or insignificant losses. Ripple’s XRP has gained the most – 2.4%, and now trades above $0.55.

The top performers from the largest 100 alts are meme coins. BONK has surged by 7% and now sits close to $0.000024, while NEIRO is up by 5.5% and has a price tag of $0.00199. SUI, POPCAT, and XLM follow suit.

The total crypto market cap has remained at essentially the same spot as yesterday at around $2.420 trillion on CG.