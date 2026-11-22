It was just a few weeks ago that Wall Street’s weakness was easy to miss because the flagship benchmark, the S&P 500, remained close to record territory while much of the market had already entered a bear market underneath the surface.

That divergence is rapidly disappearing as selling spreads across stocks, commodities, global markets, and yes, crypto.

Stealth Bear Market Comes to the Surface

The Kobeissi Letter reported earlier this week that the S&P 500 closed lower for a sixth consecutive session on November 19, shedding roughly $6 trillion from its market capitalization since its early October peak. The technology sector appears much worse.

The Nasdaq 100 is now approximately 15% below its record high, while a new list compiled by the analysts at the Kobeissi Letter shows all 20 major tech names tracked in the sample at least 25% below their peaks. The damage is staggering in some of the market’s former leaders: CoreWeave is down 76%, Oracle and SanDisk 68%, Nebius 66%, Intel 61%, and Arm and Western Digital around 60%. Robinhood has plunged by 55%, Nvidia by almost 40%, while Tesla and AMD are both around 25% below their respective highs.

CryptoPotato wrote about this deterioration at the end of October. Data from Kobeissi at the time showed that more than 60% of S&P 500 companies were already at least 20% below their respective peaks, even though the headline index remained near its own record. Four Magnificent Seven companies had fallen at least 15% as the group had collectively erased around $4 trillion in market cap.

This was described as a “stealth bear market” because strength in a handful of mega-cap firms was masking the weakness underneath. The current landscape paints a different picture.

Reuters reported on Friday that Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, fell 8% for the week, their worst performance since the pandemic turmoil of March 2020. Japan’s Nikkei fell 5%, while Taiwan’s market slumped by 17% within a week.

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No Longer a Crypto Crash

The overall market calamity is not confined to the tech sector this time. BTC, which often trades like a tech stock, collapsed from over $80,000 earlier this month to $55,000 on Saturday, its lowest level in over two years. With most alts following suit, the total crypto market cap tanked by over $800 billion within a few weeks.

But there’s more. Gold dropped below $3,550/oz on Friday, while silver plunged beneath $42. Kobeissi estimated that the two metals have now lost a combined $15 trillion in market value from their respective record highs seen this year.

This unusual combination—stocks, crypto, gold, silver, and other risk-sensitive assets falling together—points to a broader liquidity and positioning problem rather than a crypto-specific one. Meanwhile, the US dollar remains near a 19-month high, while markets continue to expect the Federal Reserve to raise rates again in December, as inflation is still stubborn and some policymakers have expressed highly hawkish comments in the past few weeks.