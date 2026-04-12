The Next Ripple (XRP) Bull Run Will Be Huge: Analyst Makes Big Price Call

The analyst's chart has a massive target of around $8.50 for XRP during the next bull phase.

The popular cross-border token managed to do what many feared was impossible in 2025 and broke its 2018 all-time high in July by setting a new one at $3.65. This meant that it had soared by approximately 500% since its cycle’s starting point at $0.60 before the US presidential elections in late 2024.

However, the subsequent retracement has been quite painful, with the asset dumping by over 60% and currently fighting to stay above $1.30. Many market observers, though, remain optimistic about its future price performance, and one of the more conservative analysts outlined a highly bullish outlook for the asset.

XRP’s Next Bull Run

Ali Martinez, a well-known analyst with roughly 165,000 followers on X, is not known for making bold and unsupported claims. That’s why his latest XRP chart raised some eyebrows. He focused on the asset’s long-term performance, indicating that it currently trades inside a “giant 9-year ascending triangle on the monthly chart.”

The script has mostly remained the same within this timeframe, as XRP hits the upper resistance in the chart, gets rejected, and drops to the bottom at the rising trendline. Consequently, Martinez is looking for another decline to the current trendline support at around $0.75-$0.80.

This would be the “ultimate buy the dip opportunity” before the cross-border altcoin finally reaches its apex – “When a 9-year consolidation finally breaks, the move is usually historic.” As seen in the chart below, Martinez’s projection for XRP sees the token rocketing to $8.50 by 2028.

The next $XRP bull market will be huge! XRP is currently trading inside a giant 9-year ascending triangle on the monthly chart. Since 2017, the script has remained the same: XRP hits the upper resistance (X-axis), gets rejected, and retraces to find its floor at the rising… pic.twitter.com/bMJ7q582Id — Ali Charts (@alicharts) April 12, 2026

$6.8 or Over $10?

Interestingly, another popular analyst, EGRAG CRYPTO, also suggested that there’s a 60%-70% probability that XRP will drop to the $0.70-$0.80 level, which could lead to an immediate reversal. Their analysis is rather similar, as it shows a massive resurgence and a rally to $6.80, $10.30, or even $31.60.

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CryptoPotato recently asked ChatGPT to dissect this analysis, and even though the AI platform dismissed the biggest target, it noted that reaching $6.80 or even $10.30 is not impossible under the right market conditions. In another similarly bullish analysis, EGRAG had also forecast a dip to around $0.80, followed by a sharp reversal and a notable run into double-digit price territory.