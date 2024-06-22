This week was very exciting in terms of developments within the cryptocurrency industry.

In the following, we take a look at some of the most important crypto news from the last seven days.

Let’s dive in.

Most Important Crypto News This Week

The list is chronological, starting from June 15th.

Crypto Investments Hit $1 Billion in May With Ethereum Dominating. According to a report published by KuCoin Research, the crypto industry saw a public disclosure of around 156 investments in the month of May. The total amount of these investments summed up to around $1.02.

Nigeria Drops Tax Evasion Charges Against Binance Executives. While the executives remain defendants in a money laundering case brought by the country’s EFCC, the authorities dropped the tax evasion charges against them. This was made clear in a report from the Nigerian journalist Alexander Onukwue.

ConsenSys Announces SEC to Close Investigation into Ethereum. US-based crypto-focused company ConsenSys announced that the US Securities and Exchange Commission has decided to close its investigation into Ethereum. Investors perceived this as a major win, and ETH prices soared in response.

Financial Advisors Are Wary of Investing in Spot Bitcoin ETFs. According to Samara Cohen, the Chief Investment Officer for index investments at BlackRock, financial advisors remain rather cautious when allocating funds toward crypto. They cite its inherent volatility and infancy.

MicroStrategy Buys Another Massive Batch of Bitcoin. The business intelligence firm spearheaded by Michael Saylor has announced the purchase of 11,931 BTC, worth almost $800 million. The company now owns close to $8.3 billion worth of Bitcoin.

Kraken Confirms the Return of Funds from the Controversial Whitehat Hack. In what seems to be the end of the drama between Kraken and Certik, the cryptocurrency exchange has confirmed that all of the funds have been returned. This was made clear by the Kraken Chief Security Officer this Thursday.

Polkadot’s Numerous Advancements: Ecosystem Recap. Recently, Polkadot saw the introduction of the Join-Accumulate Machine protocol while also becoming the Title sponsor of the Coinfest Asia held in Bali later in 2024.

Ripple CEO With Important Clarifications of the California Lawsuit. Brad Garlinghouse, CEO at Ripple, classified the most recent developments regarding the civil lawsuit against him in California as a big win. The company’s legal officer also confirmed that the previous ruling in New York stands undisturbed.

Standard Chartered to Launch Bitcoin and Ether Trading Desk. According to recent reports, the British multinational bank Standard Chartered is all set to roll out a trading desk focusing on both Bitcoin and Ethereum. This would make it the first global bank to engage in spot crypto trading.

Fidelity Will Seed its Ethereum ETF With $4.7 Million. The much-anticipated Ethereum ETF is underway, and documents reveal that Fidelity will seed their product with $4.7 million. However, their fees remain undisclosed.

That sums it up. These are some of the most important crypto news for the past seven days. Stay tuned for regular updates of this kind!