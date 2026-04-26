The Most Eventful Week of 2026? How Bitcoin Will React to These Key Events

Here are the most important economic events that will take place in the next week, include a few major ones.

The cryptocurrency market has been mostly impacted by the developments in the war between the US/Israel and Iran for the past couple of months, but the next week could offer a different set of catalysts.

Perhaps the most notable event will be in the middle of it when the US Federal Reserve is scheduled to have its third FOMC meeting for the year.

What to Expect Next Week?

It begins in just hours from now when the legacy spot and futures market start to open from Asia to Europe and then the US. The most notable development this weekend on the war front came after the Iranian delegation left Pakistan without even waiting for their US counterparts, while Trump canceled their representatives’ trip to Islamabad.

The markets are expected to react to this story, but there was another Trump-related development as he was evacuated from a White House event on Saturday evening after multiple gunshots were heard.

Tuesday will see the release of April’s Consumer Confidence data, which is unlikely to bring any volatility to the crypto market.

However, Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be more eventful. The US Fed will conclude its third FOMC meeting of the year on Wednesday, while Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and Google will report earnings. In total, 20% of the companies in the S&P 500 will report earnings this week.

Apple will follow suit on Thursday, which will also see the release of Q1 2026 GDP data in the US and March’s PCE inflation data.

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Key Events This Week: 1. US Markets React to Cancellation of US-Iran Talks – 6 PM ET Today 2. April Consumer Confidence data – Tuesday 3. April Fed Interest Rate Decision and Statement – Wednesday 4. Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, Google Report Earnings – Wednesday 5. Apple… — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) April 26, 2026

How Will Crypto React?

The initial volatility ride is expected soon, as mentioned above, following the reaction of the other financial markets. History has shown that even if BTC remains sluggish when the war developments took place over the weekend, it tends to follow the risk-on assets on Sunday evening/Monday morning.

The Fed is expected to keep key interest rates unchanged, but even that has proven in the past to be a catalyst for bitcoin price fluctuations. Thursday’s PCE inflation data and Q1 GDP numbers could also lead to more volatility.

The dark horse remains the war, as every major change there has resulted in some sort of fluctuations for bitcoin. As of this writing, the situation remains unresolved, and peace talks are nowhere near a final resolution, which could spell trouble for BTC.