TL;DR



Pi Network is advancing towards the deployment of the mainnet, with millions of users migrating, but the exact launch date is still unclear.

Users must complete KYC by September 30, 2024, with further details expected in an upcoming talk show.

What’s New?

Pi Network is a crypto project that aims to enable users to mine and earn digital assets on their mobile devices. It was introduced in 2019 and aims to be energy-efficient by using a consensus algorithm called Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP). The Stellar Development Foundation developed it, and it is an alternative to Proof-of-Work (PoW), which is associated with high electricity consumption.

However, Pi Network remains one of the most controversial projects in the crypto space since there is no clear indication of when users can expect the launch of a native token and open mainnet.

Last week, the team made an important statement on the matter, claiming that over 13 million people have already passed Know-Your-Customer (KYC) procedures, whereas more than six million have migrated to the mainnet.

“Through our collective efforts, we’re progressing towards the Open Network goals. Keep in mind that the progress is not linear and has been accelerating historically,” the announcement reads.

Shortly after, the Pi Network team outlined September 30, 2024, as a deadline for users to complete their KYC verification and transition to the mainnet.

“Make sure you don’t miss your deadlines to submit KYC or migrate your Pi. Ask your Security Circle and Referral Team to take actions before the Grace Period ends,” the working group advised.

Is It Coming This Year?

While Pi Network moves toward its mainnet launch, the exact date remains unclear. Earlier this week, PiBridge (a decentralized financial platform that acts as a bridge between the Pi Network and other blockchain networks) announced there will be a talk show on August 30, during which the subject will be discussed.

PiBridge will host the podcast, while the speakers will include Victor Nguyen (CEO of PiBridge), Woody Lightyear (Founder of Pi Revolution), Wesley Rocha (Marketing Manager of Teltlk International), and Vindicated Chidi (a prominent figure within the Pi Network community who often takes part in such community gatherings).

The talk show will take place on PiBridge’s YouTube channel as there will be a special token distribution for eligible subscribers:

“Subscribe to the PiBridge YouTube channel and set a reminder to join this special talk show. Don’t forget to stay updated with the latest announcements to receive an airdrop totaling up to 50,000 TPIB from us.”