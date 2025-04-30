Ethereum investors have shown some worrying trends as of late, with many prominent names, such as Galaxy Digital, disposing of substantial portions of their ETH holdings.

In this article, we will review the latest trends on the matter, including who is selling and who is buying.

The Sell-Offs

CryptoPotato has repeatedly reported in recent weeks the significant ETH sales completed by large investors, including whales and Galaxy Digital. The latter, in fact, has even started to replace its ether holdings with SOL, which could be an even more worrying trend.

These developments led to a price slump to $1,400 earlier this month. ETH managed to recover some of the losses and spiked to $1,800, which has only allowed some investors to cash out at more favorable prices.

According to data shared by Ali Martinez, whales have disposed of 262,000 ETH after the asset’s price started to recover. In USD terms, this stash is worth around $445 million.

Whales took advantage of the recent price surge, selling 262,000 #Ethereum $ETH, worth around $445 million. pic.twitter.com/sQ0PhAzyfX — Ali (@ali_charts) April 29, 2025

Galaxy Digital has continued to deposit ETH to centralized exchanges, which is generally done with the obvious intention to sell. The latest batch to find its way to Coinbase was for 23,900 ETH (valued at $42.5 million), according to Lookonchain.

The same analytics tool provided an update about a whale that “can’t pick a side on ETH,” as they bought roughly 15,000 ETH at $1,801 and started selling just 3 hours later at a minor loss. Within the next 24 hours, the whale would have offloaded the entire stack.

Some Are Buying, Though

Aside from the aforementioned bearish news, there are some reports claiming that Ethereum has turned itself around, which could be supported by a recent 10% spike in network activity. The ETH ETFs have also recorded several consecutive days of positive flows.

Additionally, Lookonchain reported that a wallet linked to Cumberland has withdrawn over $50 million worth of ether from Copper, Coinbase, and Binance within a short period. The team determined that “whales/institutions are accumulating ETH” following this post.

More good news for ETH came from BlackRock, as the world’s largest asset manager plans to tokenize its $150 billion Treasury Trust market fund on Ethereum.