At the 2025 Paris Blockchain Week, CryptoPotato spoke to Dimitar Stalimirov, Director of Brand Marketing at Nexo, who offered insight into how the company is repositioning itself within the financial services and digital assets space.

As the industry continues shifting, Nexo appears to be adapting by exploring new marketing strategies, business verticals, and client engagement methods. One of these, and perhaps a more exciting one for the broader audience is through sports partnerships.

Strategic Sponsorships to Build Relevance

Nexo has recently started to explore partnerships in the sports world, with a focus on tennis. Their first involvement came through a sponsorship at the tennis tournament held in Acapulco, but further plans are underway. According to Stalimirov, this move isn’t just about visibility, but about aligning with a target audience.

“Our audience are people who are more interested into, I would say, affluent sports,” he said. “But we’re not excluding any opportunity that might be invited to the table.”

The goal is to bring the brand closer to its users, not just through financial services, but by participating in areas their clientele already engages with.

“We want to be not just a service provider, but also a relatable brand,” Stalimirov explained. He emphasized that Nexo is responding to client feedback in its pursuit of brand awareness, saying, “We want to be closer to them in every way possible.”

From Exchange to Ecosystem

With a recent rebranding and a growth plan in the works, Nexo is positioning itself as more than a traditional exchange.

The company is working on expanding its offering to include a broader set of financial products, particularly in the field of digital assets.

“We’re surely going to expand in terms of types of products and ways for our clients to diversify their portfolios,” Stalimirov said.

He noted that clients are not coming to Nexo simply to trade. They’re looking for a broader, more integrated financial experience.

“You can exchange from Nexo, but that’s not why you’re coming,” he said. “If you’re looking purely for an exchange, there are quite a bit of exchanges out there.”

The company’s direction appears to emphasize client-centric development. Plans include new B2B solutions and international brand campaigns intended to build awareness and drive engagement with new audiences.

Navigating Challenges in a Shifting Landscape

Like many in the digital finance space, Nexo is navigating a rapidly evolving regulatory and market environment. Compliance is non-negotiable, but so is maintaining a appropriate client experience.

“You have to be compliant for sure, but you have to do it in the swiftest way possible and in the best way from a consumer standpoint,” said Stalimirov.

Regarding the current state of the market, he took a measured view. Despite fluctuations and external pressures, such as geopolitical tensions, Stalimirov believes the fundamentals remain solid.

“It’s a reaction or even an overreaction to something that’s not particularly concerning for the industry,” he said. “So to be honest, yeah, I think it’s a great time to get into the market. Don’t take it as financial advice.”

This interview was produced in partnership with Binance Blockchain Week 2025.