As we navigate the landscape of digital assets, the question looms large: Are NFTs dead?

The fervor that once engulfed the NFT market has certainly dimmed since the euphoric days of 2021, often compared to tulip mania. However, rather than writing an epitaph for NFTs, we should consider a transformative future shaped by evolving perceptions and real-world utility.

The Loyalty of Web3 Audience

The first challenge that non-fungible tokens (NFTs) face is the inconsistency of the Web3 community. This community is very responsive to market conditions and quickly jumps from one trend to another and changes its loyalty overnight.

The market was cruel for NFTs, indicating that many enthusiasts came to participate in temporary hype rather than for long-term value. As the hype faded, interest waned, leading to disgruntled investors and deserted businesses. When the reality set in, a number of the Web3 aficionados went shopping for bigger fish, and NFTs soon became out of favor, exposing the market’s appetite for bubble factors instead of fundamentals.

Web2’s Shift: Brands and Normies Depart

Simultaneously, the Web2 audience—once eager to explore blockchain and NFTs—has also moved on. Initially brands that adopted NFTs for promotion purposes have now lost interest in NFT amidst falling prices and the new narrative gaining the center stage.

The discussions about NFTs, primed before, remain dormant and have no elasticity to gain mainstream media attention. For the average consumer, NFTs are just a faded trend, just as the overemphasis on new technologies.

The Future Ahead?

So, what does this portend for the future of NFTs? In Web2, it is obvious that digital art is the new order, and NFTs are still necessary as a medium for auctioning and distributing this art.

Nevertheless, this is probably unlikely to start the next bull market. It is true that profile picture projects (PFP) will always amuse a select few, but they, too, are unlikely to trigger a mass market revival. Bull markets thrive on innovation, where originality intersects with scarcity, driving demand beyond supply.

The burning question is: what could give rise to this newness?

NFTs as the Core Infrastructure

Rather than a relic of a bygone era, NFTs hold the potential to be vital components of blockchain infrastructure. They can enhance identity protocols, facilitate social finance, enrich gaming experiences, and tokenize real-world assets.

When viewed through this lens, NFTs are as fundamental to blockchain as the ERC-20 standard is to decentralized finance(DeFi).

Imagine the scenarios: Instead of real estate parcels having only one owner, anyone can own a fraction of the property. This means that a house deed can be put on sale, and people can buy the NFT and trade it permissionless, making real estate transactions simpler.

Alternatively, NFT-backed real estate investments could allow investors to easily buy into real estate projects without owning the actual property. Fractional ownership might even allow groups to purchase vacation homes or shared assets, like a pair of skis, easily.

Moreover, NFTs are set to redefine community relationships through membership access, perks, and value exchange. A myriad of applications will emerge, such as health records management, credit history management, and embedding NFTs into everyday life.

Conclusion: Transformation is the Key to Success

While the NFT market as we know it may be undergoing a reorientation phase, it is far from dead. Instead of wailing its past, we should focus on the shifts that will redefine our understanding of NFTs. By recognizing their potential beyond digital collectibles, we can pave the way for a future where NFTs become integral to our digital lives—ushering in a new era of innovation and opportunity.

Author: Jana Bertram, Head of Strategy at RARI Foundation