As the United States economy navigates the effects of President Donald Trump’s tariff policies, Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki has once again reaffirmed his support for Bitcoin. This time, the finance guru insists that “the party is over” and “the end is here.”

In a tweet addressing the latest developments in the U.S. bond market, Kiyosaki affirmed that millions of Americans are about to be wiped out financially. However, those who hold bitcoin (BTC), gold, and silver will be safe.

The End is Here: Kiyosaki

The Rich Dad Poor Dad author claimed that no one showed up for the Federal Reserve’s auction of U.S. bonds on May 20, so the Fed bought $50 billion of the bonds itself. He called both the bonds and the U.S. dollar fake money.

Despite Kiyosaki’s claims that no one showed up to the auction, data from TreasuryDirect shows that the Fed recorded over $69 billion in bids for its 42-day bills with a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.97.

Regardless of the bond auction outcome, Kiyosaki’s message remains the same: buy bitcoin because the U.S. economy is collapsing. He claims the dollar is hyperinflated, and the end he has warned about is here.

While the dollar faces the risk of collapsing, Kiyosaki believes the value of gold could surge to $25,000, while silver could touch $70. On the other hand, BTC could be worth between $500,000 and $1 million. At the time of writing, gold was worth $3,300, silver was trading at $33, and BTC shot up to a new all-time high today of over $111,000.

Moody’s Downgrades U.S. Debt

Kiyosaki’s latest doom forecast comes as the credit rating agency Moody’s downgrades U.S. debt from Aaa to Aa1. Aaa is the highest rating possible, while Aa1 is one notch down the scale. The agency cited a sharp rise in U.S. federal debt over the past decade due to a continuous fiscal deficit.

According to Moody’s, federal spending has risen while tax cuts have declined, significantly increasing interest payments on government debt. This comes as successive U.S. administrations and Congress fail to implement measures to reverse the trend of annual fiscal deficits.

Reacting to the downgrade of U.S. debt, Kiyosaki recommended that more people become entrepreneurs and invest in real estate as “America is in serious trouble.” Most importantly, saving in BTC and precious metals.