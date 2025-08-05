TL;DR

XRP hit $3.05 before easing, with $4.25B traded after whale wallets took some profits.

Market share rebounded from 4.6% to 5%, sparking analyst attention on possible recovery.

Traders watch mid-August SEC guidance that could shape XRP’s regulatory status and market outlook.

Price Swings and Volume Changes

Ripple (XRP) jumped past the $3 mark in the last 24 hours, briefly reaching $3.05 before easing to $3.02. The token is up 1% for the day but remains 4% lower for the week. Earlier, it spiked from $2.92 in a quick rally that lifted it before traders locked in some gains.

Roughly $4.25 billion worth of XRP changed hands over the same period. That is about 15% less than the previous day, showing trading activity cooled after the initial surge. Even with the decline, XRP stayed among the most traded large-cap digital assets.

Market Share and Analyst Remarks

XRP now represents 5% of the total crypto market. That share is a long way from the 30% it once held. Charts show the token recently bounced from a support level near 4.6% after briefly breaking above 5.5%. Buyers defended that level and kept the market share from sliding further.

The $XRP Dominance chart is a sleeper no one’s talking about.

At one point, XRP held 30% of the entire crypto market — now it’s hovering just under 5%. That kind of drop-off doesn’t mean it’s dead. It means there’s massive room for capital to rotate back in. With regulatory… pic.twitter.com/2q2x86raGd — CryptoPulse (@CryptoPulse_CRU) August 4, 2025

CryptoPulse, which monitors market flows, said the current level leaves space for capital to move back into XRP. A steady hold above 5% could open the way for a larger market share recovery.

Analyst Crypto Rand added on X that XRP “looks ready to explode,” though he noted he is not usually a supporter of the token.

Whale Selling and Regulatory Watch

Blockchain data revealed that some large wallets sold during the mid-July rally, which took the asset to a new all-time high of over $3.6. These moves suggest that bigger holders used the spike to secure profits while retail and short-term traders were caught unprepared.

Meanwhile, the next key moment for XRP could come in mid-August. The US Securities and Exchange Commission is expected to give further guidance on whether the token is considered a security.

Mainstream interest has also grown. A USA Today report described XRP’s potential for real-world use and said the US environment looks more favorable after the recent presidential election.