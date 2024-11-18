Sławomir Mentzen, a Polish presidential candidate, announced plans to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve if elected in May 2025.

The 37-year-old libertarian politician made the declaration in a Nov. 17 post on X, marking a shift from his previous stance on digital assets.

Mentzen Promises to Make Poland a Crypto Haven

“Poland should create a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve,” Mentzen declared, positioning the policy as part of a broader vision to make the country a global cryptocurrency haven. He promised friendly regulations, low taxes, and cooperative banking and regulatory systems for crypto businesses.

His post ended enthusiastically with the phrase, “BTC to the Moon!”

In a separate post, Lech Wilczyński, CEO of the crypto exchange Swap.ly, highlighted the Satoshi Action Fund’s open-source model policy for a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.

He publicly questioned Mentzen on whether he would adopt this framework if elected president and whether he intended to establish a similar reserve in Poland, to which the presidential candidate responded affirmatively, “Of course.”

This pledge aligns with a similar commitment made by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump during his campaign, where he promised to create a “Strategic Bitcoin Stockpile.”

Poland will hold its presidential elections sometime in May 2025. Mentzen has emerged as a popular candidate, gaining considerable support, particularly among libertarian and right-wing voters.

Beyond his support for cryptocurrency, he has positioned the New Hope party as Poland’s leading conservative force.

The candidate is a strong critic of the European Union (EU), advocating for Poland’s exit from the bloc. Additionally, he opposes high taxes and large welfare spending, aligning his platform with fiscal conservatism and focusing on national sovereignty.

A Shift in Perspective

Mentzen’s current embrace of Bitcoin marks a departure from his earlier views. In a 2022 interview cited by local media, he expressed skepticism about cryptocurrencies, labeling them “risky investments.”

He admitted that he invested all his money in Bitcoin in 2013 and maintained most of his holdings. Despite this, he explained that he had refrained from making additional purchases in recent years, citing concerns about the asset’s volatility.

“In 2013, I bought cryptocurrencies with all the funds I had. I went all in and did very well, but that was 2013. In 2022, it would be madness.”

However, Mentzen’s recent comments suggest a change of heart. As of now, he reportedly holds 33.7 Bitcoin, valued at over $3 million.

This change in mindset mirrors that of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Trump started with the public endorsement of Bitcoin and acceptance of crypto donations for his campaign.

He later made several other promises, including a pledge to make America the crypto capital of the world. This shift resonated with voters, earning him a reputation as a pro-crypto candidate, helping seal his return to the Oval Office.