Bitcoin's July rally appears to have been a false start, and Wintermute believes that we haven't cleared the bear market yet.

Bitcoin has struggled to hold ground above $65,000, following the latest sell-off. Wintermute said that the crypto asset may not have emerged from the bear market and that the rally from the July low was a fake-out after BTC lost several major technical levels.

In its latest market report, the trading firm said Bitcoin’s decline below its 200-week moving average near $68,000 reinforces its defensive outlook.

More Pain Ahead?

BTC had already fallen below $80,000 and its 50-week moving average before dropping to $62,000 on Saturday, which is its lowest level since July.

Wintermute said the plunge has been accompanied by a sharp reversal in institutional demand.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs have recorded approximately $1.9 billion in net outflows so far in 2026, compared with $21 billion in net inflows throughout 2025 and $35 billion in 2024.

Stablecoin supply has also contracted by $14 billion to $16 billion over the past 30 days, which indicates that fresh capital entering the market remains limited. According to the firm, ETF flows, digital asset treasury companies, retail participation, and institutional demand are all pointing flat to lower. This essentially leaves the market without the buying pressure needed to support a meaningful recovery.

Rising interest rate expectations were also identified as a major source of pressure. Markets are now pricing in a roughly 92% probability of a December Federal Reserve rate hike following a third consecutive monthly core CPI reading of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the US 10-year Treasury yield closed at 5.15%, up approximately 30 basis points over the week.

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Wintermute said Bitcoin has become the “funding leg” of the rates repricing, with investors selling non-yielding assets as expectations for higher interest rates increase. The firm also warned against treating the latest liquidation event as evidence that the market has reached a bottom. Approximately $1.7 billion in leveraged positions were liquidated over the 24 hours leading into Sunday, out of which around 80% came from long positions.

Wintermute said the bounce that followed appeared to be driven by short covering rather than a return of fresh capital.

No Respite For Altcoins

Leverage remains elevated in the altcoin market, where open interest is still almost twice that of Bitcoin. The firm does not expect altcoins to establish a bottom before this excess leverage is cleared. Continued selling pressure could push BTC into the $50,000 range. Wintermute flagged Saturday’s $62,000 low as the first downside level to watch. It also pointed to a concentration of put options around $60,000 on Deribit as another potential price magnet.

Wintermute said it would reconsider its short-term defensive stance if Bitcoin closes above its 200-week moving average near $68,000 on a daily basis alongside net inflows into spot ETFs on the same day.