On June 17, the Thai government approved in principle a tax exemption to promote the country as a Global Digital Asset Hub.

Deputy Minister of Finance, Mr. Julapun Amornvivat, announced the measure, labelling it a move to increase investment, stimulate economic activity, and drive long-term growth.

“This tax adjustment will enhance the growth of Thailand’s digital asset market, related businesses, and token-based fundraising.”

Thailand Eases Taxes on Traders

In a note shared with CryptoPotato, Thailand’s leading exchange Bitkub explained that the cabinet has approved the exemption of personal income tax on capital gains derived from the sales of digital assets effective from January 2025 through December 2029.

Previously, capital gains on crypto asset sales were subject to personal income tax collected via a 15% withholding tax.

Mr. Amornvivat also said that the Thai Revenue Department is currently working on implementing a Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF), “which enables the automatic exchange of digital asset information globally, further enhancing transaction transparency.”

Several large exchanges, including Binance, KuCoin, and Upbit, have opened branches in Thailand recently.

However, there is a caveat in that foreign investors residing in the Kingdom cannot open accounts with local crypto exchanges due to stringent KYC policies.

In May, Thai finance regulators also announced the world’s first tokenized government bonds called G-tokens. The government plans to issue $150 million worth of tokens through an ICO portal in July to raise public funds and help cover its budget deficit.

Also in May, Thailand’s SEC ordered a blockade of several exchanges, including Bybit, OKX, and CoinEx, citing unlicensed operations and money-laundering concerns.

In late 2024, Thailand proposed a pilot scheme to allow tourists to spend Bitcoin on the holiday island of Phuket; however, nothing has materialized since. Using digital assets for payments has been outlawed by the central bank since 2022.

Vietnam Regulations to Roll Out

Vietnam also has ambitions to become a regional digital assets hub. On June 14, the National Assembly of Vietnam approved the Law on Digital Technology Industry, bringing crypto assets under regulatory oversight.

The legislation, which takes effect in January 2026, categorizes cryptocurrency into two categories, and both use encryption or similar digital technologies for validation during creation, issuance, storage, or transfer.

It lays the groundwork for broader digital innovation across the country, according to local media reports.