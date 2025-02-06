Fraktion – an investment platform built on the Tezos blockchain – raised over $1.1 million in seed round funding to accelerate the development of its platform.

The financing was led by numerous strategic investors, including Tezos Foundation, Vox Capital, and Cabrit Capital. Renowned business angels such as Olivier Huby (co-founder of MFEX Mutual Funds Exchange), Andréa Bensaïd (CEO and founder of Eskimoz), and Guillaume Mayot (founder of Lukeion Advisory) also contributed.

Expanding Operations

According to a document shared with CryptoPotato, the funding will enable Fraktion to expand its impact in the real-world asset (RWA) sector. CEO Vincent Pastor said the entity’s team is “thrilled to take this next step with the support of our investors.”

“Fraktion is positioning itself as a key player in democratizing access to previously inaccessible investment opportunities and enabling our clients to efficiently structure their offerings,” he added.

The investment platform has already collaborated with the private real estate investor network Kapi Club to structure and manage club deals for high-value projects.

“Fraktion has enabled us to take a significant step forward in structuring our investment projects. Their platform provides a modern and efficient solution to meet the growing expectations of investors for simplicity, transparency, and performance”, Lauren Dannay, CEO of Kapi Club, explained.

It is worth mentioning that Fraktion allows businesses to set up a secure, fully compliant investment platform with integrated KYC/AML in just a few days, enabling partners to launch under their own brand with ease.

Other Benefits of the Initiative

The statement further reveals that the $1.1 million funding round will let Fraktion boost adoption among private market companies seeking efficient tools to manage their investment projects and launch advanced features such as collateralization.

Additionally, it will allow the entity to expand globally by strengthening its presence in new areas with a focus on Europe and Asia.

Commenting on the financing was also Jean-Frédéric Mognetti, Executive Director of the Tezos Foundation:

“By providing a platform to securely tokenize and manage investments while maintaining regulatory compliance, Fraktion is delivering on one of the early promises of blockchain technology and democratizing investment in physical assets. Fraktion is a great example of what’s possible on Tezos and we are delighted to provide our continued support to the team as they realize their vision.”