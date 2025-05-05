Paolo Ardoino, the CEO of the company behind the world’s largest stablecoin, announced on May 5 that his firm will soon launch an open-source AI runtime solution.

He reaffirmed Tether’s ambitions to become a global name in the growing artificial intelligence industry.

His tweet reads that the upcoming solution will not need API keys as it won’t have a central point of failure. It will be a “fully open-source AI runtime, capable to adapt and evolve on any hardware and device.”

It will also integrate Tether’s Wallet Development Kit (WDK) to support payments using the company’s native and largest stablecoin (USDT) as well as Bitcoin (BTC).

In a separate post, Ardoino explained that Tether AI will have only one goal – to be the ideal technological foundation to achieve the vision of AI described in Isaac Asimov’s science fiction books. He believes the technology will become a “part of the very fabric of the universe” in the following decades.

As such, Tether is developing its own version, which will be “open-source, transparent, scalable, and able to adapt and evolve on any device regardless of the hardware” behind it.

The company has already made a few AI-related moves in the past year or so, including unveiling another platform called Tether Data.

It has also become a major player in the Bitcoin landscape. Not only does it continue to accumulate BTC frequently, but it has also gone deeper into the mining industry.