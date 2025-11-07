Tether Partners KraneShares and Bitfinex Securities to Advance Tokenized Securities

The arrangement between the trio will help validate tokenized product structures and advance real-world asset integration in blockchains.

The stablecoin issuing giant Tether has announced a partnership with two entities to foster the advancement of the tokenized securities sector. The firm’s asset tokenization division, Hadron by Tether, will spearhead the collaboration. The companies involved include the tokenized securities platform Bitfinex Securities and the asset manager KraneShares.

According to a press release sent to CryptoPotato, the alliance between the trio will merge the regulatory foundation, infrastructure, and market expertise required to tokenize assets on-chain. The goal is to accelerate the development and adoption of tokenized securities by connecting traditional financial products with blockchain networks.

Tether Partners Bitfinex Securities and KraneShares

Among the services offered by Bitfinex Securities, the platform’s secondary trading liquidity capability is vital to the partnership. The service is licensed under El Salvador’s National Commission of Digital Assets (CNAD).

KraneShares, which manages the world’s largest China-focused investment fund, will bring its exchange-traded fund (ETF) expertise to the table. Notably, the asset manager will also contribute its global distribution channels, helping the partnership expand its reach across multiple markets.

As for Hadron by Tether, the platform will serve as the technological backbone for the partnership. The division will provide a conducive environment for secure and scalable tokenized asset markets. This strategic arrangement between the trio will help validate tokenized product structures, analyze institutional demand, and facilitate the integration of real-world assets in blockchains.

Jesse Knutson, Head of Operations at Bitfinex Securities, said:

Credible secondary markets are essential to realizing the full potential of tokenized assets. When investors can trade confidently and regulators have clarity, new classes of capital become accessible. This collaboration with KraneShares reflects an exciting direction of travel, whereby institutional capital is increasingly migrating to tokenised assets as it recognizes the value of efficiency, scalability, and innovation.

Fostering The Adoption of Tokenized Securities

With institutional interest in real-world asset tokenization rising at a rapid pace, this development places the three companies at an advantage. Market experts have predicted that the global tokenized securities sector will grow from $30 billion in 2025 to roughly $10 trillion by 2030.

As the market grows, the collaboration between Hadron by Tether, KraneShares, and Bitfinex Securities will create a foundation for product innovation, cross-border investor access, and operational efficiency. This will be built on El Salvador’s digital asset regulatory framework.

This collaboration reflects Tether and Bitfinex Securities’ commitment to supporting the evolution of capital markets. Working with KraneShares enables us to connect traditional investment products with next-generation financial infrastructure,” said Paolo Ardoino, Tether CEO and Bitfinex Securities CTO.