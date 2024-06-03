Polygon has witnessed a remarkable surge in its stablecoin market capitalization this quarter.

According to the latest report from Messari, the Ethereum Layer 2 solution’s stablecoin market cap soared to a whopping $1.5 billion, reflecting a significant 19% increase on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

Stablecoin Adoption on Polygon Soars

Tether’s solidified its position as the dominant stablecoin on Polygon, with its market cap growing by an impressive 29% QoQ to reach $792 million, according to Messari’s report. This accounted for a significant 53% of the total stablecoin market cap on the network.

This growth in stablecoin adoption on Polygon has been further boosted by several notable developments during the period.

For instance, In April, Sony Bank initiated trials exploring the use of stablecoins on the Polygon blockchain, with the end goal of evaluating their potential as a settlement method for digital sales across the Sony Group, including video games.

Additionally, the Belgian tech company Settlemint announced plans to develop a stablecoin leveraging Polygon, further underscoring the Layer 2 network’s growing prominence in the stablecoin ecosystem.

Gaming, DeFi, and NFT on Polygon

The gaming sector on Polygon also flourished during the first quarter of 2024. Messari observed that the number of daily active addresses associated with gaming on the platform skyrocketed by 1,615% quarter-over-quarter, reaching 207,000 addresses.

Additionally, the daily gaming transactions on Polygon experienced a 469% QoQ increase, climbing to 734,000 transactions. This growth in gaming activity was primarily driven by the immense popularity of MATR1X’s MATR1X FIRE game.

Beyond the gaming sector, Polygon’s decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem also experienced notable growth, with the number of daily active DeFi addresses increasing by 67% QoQ to reach 50,000 addresses.

While the non-fungible token (NFT) and social sectors also saw an uptick in activity, their scale remained relatively smaller compared to the gaming and DeFi domains within the Polygon ecosystem during the same period.