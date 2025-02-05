Tether’s CEO, Paolo Ardoino, has unveiled plans for the company’s upcoming artificial intelligence (AI) platform.

The stablecoin issuer is targeting a launch by the end of March 2025.

Tether’s AI Push

The latest initiative – known as Tether Data – will introduce applications such as AI Translate, AI Voice Assistant, and an AI Bitcoin Wallet Assistant. As per Ardoino’s announcement, the platform is built on Bare, Holepunch’s JavaScript runtime. It ensures compatibility across a wide range of devices, from embedded systems and budget smartphones to high-performance laptops and server clusters.

A key component of this initiative is Tether’s open-source AI SDK, which is also built on Bare and is designed to run seamlessly across all hardware types. Tether Data’s applications will prioritize local device operation, in a bid to ensure full privacy and self-custody of both data and funds.

Its AI ambitions were evident as early as 2023 when it acquired a stake in Northern Data, a firm specializing in artificial intelligence and cloud computing. This was followed by December’s announcement when Ardoino revealed receiving the draft of the website for Tether’s AI platform.

The exec had previously stated,

“Artificial intelligence stands poised to revolutionize nearly every facet of our lives, both in the real and digital worlds. Our investment in Northern Data Group, known for resilient and high-performance technologies, aligns perfectly with our vision.”

While Tether is primarily recognized for issuing USDT, the world’s leading stablecoin with a market cap of over $140 billion, the company has been actively diversifying its business under Ardoino’s leadership. It has made strategic investments in several industries besides artificial intelligence. This included energy, payments, and telecommunications.

Additionally, Tether expanded into commodities trade financing and restructured its corporate framework last year to align with its goals.

T3 Financial Crime Unit

Beyond its AI ambitions, Tether collaborated with Tron, and TRM Labs to work with Spain’s Guardia Civil and froze $26.4 million in cryptocurrency tied to an international money laundering operation. The criminal network provided cash-to-crypto laundering services across multiple European jurisdictions.

This was T3 FCU’s largest coordinated freeze since its inception and came after the crime unit hit a milestone, which resulted in the seizure of more than $100 million in criminal assets across the world.