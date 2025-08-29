Prominent stablecoin issuer, Tether, has announced plans to launch USDT on RGB, a next-generation protocol for issuing digital assets directly on Bitcoin.

RGB, which recently went live on mainnet with its 0.11.1 release, is designed to extend Bitcoin’s capabilities beyond being a store of value by enabling private, scalable, and user-controlled asset issuance.

Tether’s Bitcoin Leap

Through this integration, USDT will become transactable natively on the Bitcoin network, combining the security and decentralization of the world’s largest blockchain with the stability of Tether.

In its official press release, the company also revealed that users will be able to hold and transfer USDT alongside BTC within the same wallet, benefit from private and sovereign transactions, and even exchange value offline. Following the development, the firm’s chief executive, Paolo Ardoino, commented,

“Bitcoin deserves a stablecoin that feels truly native, lightweight, private, and scalable. With RGB, USDT gains a powerful new pathway on Bitcoin, reinforcing our belief in Bitcoin as the foundation of a freer financial future.”

Beyond its Bitcoin-focused initiatives, Tether has continued to focus on global expansion and regulatory engagement.

US Ambitions Amid Regulatory Clarity

Tether is preparing to expand into the United States following the passage of the GENIUS Act, which provides a more transparent regulatory framework for stablecoins. Ardoino had previously doubled down on plans to develop a US-focused stablecoin that aims for institutional use, including payments, interbank settlements, and trading infrastructure.

While Tether continues to grow in emerging markets like Latin America, Asia, and Africa, the US expansion will require strict compliance with anti-money laundering standards and federal regulations.

Despite past legal challenges, including a DOJ investigation and a settlement over Bitfinex’s undisclosed loss, Tether has been vocal about efforts to freeze illicit funds and support global financial crime enforcement initiatives.

Building on its expansion ambitions, Tether tapped Bo Hines, former Executive Director of the White House Crypto Council under President Donald Trump, as its new Strategic Advisor for Digital Assets and US Strategy. Hines has been tasked to lead the company’s efforts to expand its presence in the United States, leveraging his experience in policy, legal frameworks, and blockchain innovation.

Meanwhile, the stablecoin giant posted impressive second-quarter results as it earned $4.9 billion in profit. This is a 277% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Its year-to-date revenue now stands at $5.7 billion, with $3.1 billion derived from recurring operations and $2.6 billion from investment gains in gold and Bitcoin. As of June 30, 2025, Tether held $162.5 billion in reserves against $157 billion in liabilities, giving it a strong surplus.