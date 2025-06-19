Tether, the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin, has been commended by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for assisting in a major enforcement operation. The collaboration led to the seizure of approximately $225 million in USDT tied to a global “pig butchering” scam, a large-scale fraud scheme that used sophisticated crypto tactics to deceive victims.

With Tether’s support, the funds were frozen through blockchain tracing tools that helped restrict access to the illicit assets. The company worked closely with law enforcement throughout the operation, highlighting growing cooperation between crypto firms and authorities in combating digital asset-related crimes.

Tether’s $2.7B USDT Crackdown

Tether stated that the seizure aligns with its mission to promote compliance, transparency, and safety in the digital asset space. The company noted it has already frozen over $2.7 billion in USDT linked to suspicious activity. These efforts are supported by real-time blockchain monitoring tools and partnerships with more than 255 enforcement agencies across over 55 countries.

As part of these efforts, the stablecoin issuer has taken action in several high-profile cases. In March 2025, it assisted the U.S. Secret Service in freezing $23 million in USDT tied to the sanctioned Russian exchange Garantex. It also partnered with TRM Labs, the Tron blockchain, and Spanish authorities to disrupt over $100 million in illicit funds.

Commenting on these initiatives, CEO Paolo Ardoino emphasized Tether’s commitment to protecting users and maintaining regulatory standards. He added that working with the DOJ highlights the company’s proactive role in preventing the misuse of stablecoins and promoting transparency in the crypto sector.

Tether Supports GENIUS Act Compliance Push

As the most widely used U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin, Tether has long been at the center of regulatory debates. In response, the company has strengthened its compliance efforts, especially as the U.S. advances the GENIUS Act.

Recently approved by Congress, the legislation requires all dollar-based stablecoin issuers to implement systems capable of freezing funds linked to illegal activity. Tether has expressed its readiness to comply, calling the measure a key step toward ensuring the long-term security and credibility of stablecoins.