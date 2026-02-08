Tether Adds 35M Users While Crypto Loses One-Third of Market Value

Despite the crypto market crash, USDT adds 35.2 million users, bringing the total user base to 534.5 million across wallets and platforms.

Tether’s USDT stablecoin reached a market capitalization of $187.3 billion in Q4 2025, which marked the eighth consecutive quarter of adding more than 30 million users despite broader crypto market challenges.

Total estimated USDT users increased by 35.2 million during the quarter. This pushed the cumulative user base to 534.5 million, a figure that includes both on-chain wallet holders and users on centralized platforms.

USDT Smashes Records

On-chain holders increased by 14.7 million in Q4 to reach 139.1 million, which is the largest quarterly growth ever. Among these wallets, 30.8% were 100% savers who retained all USDT received. Another 6.7% were savers holding between two-thirds and the full amount. The remaining 62.6% were senders, keeping less than two-thirds of the USDT they received.

Monthly active on-chain users averaged 24.8 million and accounted for 68.4% of all stablecoin monthly active users, the highest level recorded to date.

Tether’s total reserves rose to $192.9 billion in Q4, including 96,184 BTC, an increase of 9,850 BTC, 127.5 metric tons of gold, up 21.9 metric tons, and $141.6 billion in US Treasuries, up $6.5 billion. The stablecoin issuer’s net equity stood at $6.3 billion. In 2025, the company added $28.2 billion of US Treasuries, ranking as the seventh-largest purchaser globally. It even surpassed countries including Taiwan and South Korea.

Following the October 10, 2025, crypto liquidation cascade, the total crypto market capitalization declined by more than one-third through February 1, 2026. Despite this, the report said that USDT continued to grow after increasing 3.5% compared with declines of 2.6% and 57% for the second- and third-largest stablecoins.

Centralized exchanges held the largest share of USDT at 36%. Savers held 33% and senders 26.5% at quarter-end. Savers increased holdings by $2.9 billion to $62.1 billion, while senders added $2.2 billion. Meanwhile, USDT held in decentralized exchanges and DeFi declined by $3 billion to $7.1 billion.

Tether Cuts Fundraising Target

Earlier this month, reports emerged that Tether scaled back its planned fundraising after investor pushback on a proposed $500 billion valuation. Advisers are now exploring a raise of around $5 billion, down from the $15-$20 billion initially discussed.

CEO Paolo Ardoino stated that the higher figure was never a firm target and that Tether does not urgently need outside capital. While some investors questioned the valuation, talks remain early, and no final decision has been made on the size or timing of any fundraising.