US President Donald Trump made some big moves on the Trade War scene that he started, which led to substantial volatility in the cryptocurrency markets all week. Let’s unpack.

After last week’s ‘Liberation Day,’ in which the POTUS announced taxes on all countries of at least 10%, while many big partners got higher percentages, bitcoin’s price went on a rollercoaster that only worsened in the past five trading days.

The weekend was sluggish, during which BTC spent trading sideways at around $82,000 and $84,000. However, the asset started to lose value on Sunday evening and Monday, especially, when it dumped to a five-month low of just over $74,000.

After an unsuccessful recovery attempt, BTC dropped once again to those levels on Wednesday as Trump warned China that he would raise the tariffs against it to 104% if Beijing didn’t retract its own retaliation taxes. Even more madness took place in the following days as the US President paused the tariffs against all other countries, except for China (which were raised to 125%).

Bitcoin reacted to all that news, charting multi-thousand-dollar pumps and dumps frequently. The pause, though, led to a surge from under $77,000 to over $83,000 within hours on Wednesday and Thursday, perhaps also supported by the favorable CPI data for March. BTC was stopped at that point and now sits at around $82,000, which is essentially the same spot as last Friday’s valuation.

In contrast, ETH, which dumped to $1,400 earlier this week and erased all gains from the past seven years, is down by 13% on a weekly scale, even though it has recovered to $1,570 as of press time. XRP, DOGE, TON, ADA, and XLM are also with big losses, while PI, OKB, and HYPE are with the most substantial gains.

Market Cap: $2.7T | 24H Vol: $118B | BTC Dominance: 60.6%

BTC: $82,450 (-0.2%) | ETH: $1,568 (-13%) | XRP: $2 (-5.5%)

This Week’s Crypto Headlines You Can’t Miss

ETH/BTC Collapse Isn’t the End: Analyst Sees Silent Rebuild. As mentioned above, Ethereum’s performance in the past few months has been brutal, and the asset plunged to $1,400. Moreover, it has lost 77% of its value against BTC since the 2021 peak. However, one analyst envisions a comeback for the second-largest cryptocurrency.

Settlement in Sight? Ripple and SEC File Joint Motion to Stay the Appeal. Although Ripple’s CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, announced a few weeks ago that the lawsuit between his company and the SEC had concluded, more information on the case continues to pop up, and there’s no official statement by the agency. However, there could be a settlement in sight, according to a recent motion filed by both sides.

Largest BTC Inflow Since 2022 Hits Accumulation Wallets: CryptoQuant. In the aftermath of the tariff massacre and the substantial BTC volatility, long-term bitcoin holders accumulated and withdrew the biggest portion of the cryptocurrency in over three years in the span of just a few days.

Charles Hoskinson Predicts Bitcoin Could Hit $250,000 by End of 2025. Charles Hoskinson, who recently spoke at the 2025 Paris Blockchain Week, continues to be bullish on the cryptocurrency industry and bitcoin in particular. He doubled down on a previous prediction that the largest digital asset could skyrocket to $250,000 by the end of next year.

Ripple Shelves IPO Plans Even After SEC Lawsuit Closure, Says President at Paris Blockchain Week. During the aforementioned conference in Paris, Ripple’s President, Monica Long, said the company has no immediate plans to go public. However, she made a big acquisition announcement for $1.25 billion that could be a game-changer for Ripple and for its native token, XRP.

Arthur Hayes Suggests Fed or China’s PBOC Will Spark Bitcoin Boom. While the US Federal Reserve continues to keep the key interest rates unchanged, BitMEX’s co-founder, Arthur Hayes, believes it will either be the US central bank or the colleagues from China’s PBoC that will lead the next bull run chapter in BTC’s history.

