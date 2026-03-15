TAO Surges by Double Digit, BTC Price Eyes $72K: Weekend Watch

Meanwhile, PI continues to lose value daily, dropping below $0.20 despite the Pi Day celebration.

Despite the latest developments in the Middle East war, bitcoin’s price has shown strong resilience and even neared $72,000 earlier today.

Most larger-cap altcoins are in the green today, with ETH climbing above $2,100. TAO has become the top performer from the larger caps, gaining over 12% daily.

BTC Eyes $72K

The previous business week began with a short-lived correction that drove BTC to $65,600 as the asset reacted to the weekend actions on the US/Israel-Iran war front. However, the cryptocurrency rebounded in the following days and surged past $70,000 on Wednesday after the release of the latest CPI data and Trump’s rather promising words that the war could be coming to a close.

Bitcoin slipped below $70,000 a day later, but the bulls took complete control on Friday, initiating another impressive leg up that pushed it to a 10-day peak of $74,000. However, it was immediately rejected there and dropped toward $70,000 as the US carried out a massive targeted attack against a key Iranian island.

Nevertheless, BTC remained above that level even as Trump urged other countries to send ships to defend the oil export through the Strait of Hormuz, and France responded positively. Moreover, it charted some gains in the past several hours as bitcoin challenged $72,000 but to no avail yet.

Its market cap has climbed to nearly $1.440 trillion, while its dominance over the alts is up to 57%.

TAO Flies

As the graph below will demonstrate, most larger-cap alts are slightly in the green. ETH has climbed above $2,100, BNB is north of $660, while XRP trades at $1.415. Similar gains come from the likes of SOL, TRX, DOGE, ADA, BCH, while LINK is up by over 3.5% to $9.2.

MNT, TAO, and ZEC are the top performers from the larger-cap alts. TAO has even pumped by double digits and now trades close to $270.

The total crypto market cap has added roughly $40 billion since yesterday and sits well above $2.5 trillion on CG.