BBIT's fund contract still lets it borrow up to 25% of net asset value to meet redemptions, a clause BIT's investment chief says the fund will never use.

BIT Asset Management’s Bitcoin Fund ETF (BBIT) began trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange on Thursday, charging investors a 0.19% annual fee. The fund holds Bitcoin (BTC) directly and is valued in dollars against the SIX Reference Rate Bitcoin Index.

The debut follows FINMA’s approval of the country’s first retail Bitcoin ETF on October 20. SIX then confirmed the debut in a media release that lists the fund’s issuer, sponsor and market maker.

Pernet von Ballmoos (PvB) issues the fund, and BIT Asset Management sponsors and manages it, while Flow Traders makes the market in its units, which trade in Swiss francs and US dollars. The franc line opened at CHF 8.00 a unit on Thursday, SIX data show.

Fund Units Instead of Issuer Debt

Most Bitcoin products in Europe are exchange-traded products (ETPs), debt instruments that carry issuer risk, according to BIT. And unlike those products, BBIT is a Swiss collective investment scheme, so its assets are held apart from those of the fund management company and ring-fenced for investors.

AMINA Bank, a FINMA-licensed Swiss bank, keeps the coins in cold storage, in wallets segregated for the fund, and transfers go out only on the instruction of PvB, the fund management company, Forbes reported.

Friedrich Herzog, Chief Investment Officer at BIT Asset Management, told Forbes the asset manager has no access to the keys.

“No custody is delegated to a sub-custodian, in Switzerland or abroad,” Herzog wrote.

The fund contract still allows borrowing of up to 25% of net asset value to meet redemptions. Herzog said the fund would never use that clause. He added that BBIT will not lend its coins or trade derivatives.

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Fee Sits Between IBIT and ETPs

BBIT’s fee undercuts the 0.25% sponsor fee on BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT). It sits above the fees on several European Bitcoin notes.

Among those notes, CoinShares listed BITC on SIX in January 2021 at a 0.98% expense ratio. It cut that fee to 0.15% in February, matching WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin. That fee is still above the 0.10% 21Shares charges on CBTC, according to Forbes.

Swiss buyers pay less stamp duty on BBIT because the fund is Swiss-domiciled. Moreover, each party pays 0.075% of the trade value, and foreign-domiciled ETFs and ETPs pay twice that rate, according to BIT’s FAQ on the fund’s costs and tax.

The fund also takes in-kind subscriptions from eligible investors, who swap Bitcoin for units. Herzog said the investor delivering the coins pays the network fee.

BBIT is approved for public offering only in Switzerland, and it is not offered to US persons, though BIT said it plans to seek approval in other jurisdictions. Other fund providers have also submitted or announced applications for Bitcoin ETFs, FINMA said in its October approval notice.