Q1 worries over Trump’s tariffs didn’t keep crypto prices down for long. Bitcoin’s price surged ahead of the stock market in April. After testing $74,500 on “Black Monday,” Apr. 7, it rebounded to $94,300 by Friday, Apr. 25.

That was a 20.6% market gain for crypto traders who bought the dip in BTC tokens on Apr. 7. However, one larger-cap altcoin sits above the rest.

Why Is SUI Going Up in April?

The weekly candle for BTC on Apr. 25 was +10%. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) was up more than +12%. Ripple (XRP) posted +7% gains. And Cardano (ADA) and Dogecoin (DOGE) posted 18% each.

But Sui network tokens (SUI) lead weekly gains among all Top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap. The Layer-1 smart contract blockchain currency appreciated 70% in trading against the dollar. At one point, SUI skyrocketed by 28% in under 24 hours.

One analyst points to DEEP market penetration in April as a factor. Route 2 FI, a popular Crypto X commentator with 326K followers, wrote on Apr. 23 that a main factor in SUI’s growth is its ecosystem:

“$DEEP up 67% in the past week after tier 1 exchange listings and $WAL is in the top 100.”

$SUI is one of the strongest coins out there. Up 30% today to $2.90 — nearly 50% since the local bottom earlier this month. What’s driving the bullish sentiment for @SuiNetwork: -Shaping up to be the trade of the cycle. Many want another L1 winner alongside Solana. Sui is… pic.twitter.com/SPzI8Nm7Bg — Route 2 FI (@Route2FI) April 23, 2025

DeepBook is a lightweight, powerful DEX engine operating on SUI.

Route 2 FI remarked that SUI is “Shaping up to be the trade of the cycle. Many want another L1 winner alongside Solana. Sui is leading the trend.”

O’Leary Knows How to Pick His Altcoins

As we reported on CryptoPotato earlier in the month, ABC “Shark Tank” judge and business mogul Kevin O’Leary pumped SUI in the first week of April.

He nailed this hot altcoin pick.

Speaking on a podcast, O’Leary said, “I think the hottest ticket right now is Sui. It’s Mysten. That’s a hot new project.” The technical signals on SUI’s price chart were also favorable at the time.

In a speed test last year, CoinGecko found that SUI was the fastest major smart contract blockchain network other than Solana.