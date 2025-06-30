Traders are bracing for potential selling pressure as early investors and project treasuries gain access to massive, previously locked holdings.

Data from the Tokenomist website shows that over $484 million worth of tokens are scheduled to hit the crypto market this week, in one-time releases and significant daily unlocks.

Details of Token Unlocks

According to the tokenomics analytics platform, SUI will lead the wave of large token releases between June 30 and July 7, with 1.29% of its supply worth some $125 million to be offered.

Other major cliff unlocks will come from Ethena (ENA), with 212.5 million units valued at about $58.12 million, and Optimism (OP), which will see slightly more than 31 million tokens worth $18.64 million flooding the market. Kamino (KMNO) will make available just over 10% of its supply for $13.56 million, and ZetaChain (ZETA) will release 44.26 million coins, adding to the 877.5 million already in circulation.

At the same time, observers expect several daily linear unlocks to add some persistent pressure. The Solana network’s native SOL token will have the biggest release, depositing just under $10 million worth of tokens daily for the next seven days. Worldcoin (WLD) comes second, with $4.87 million each day, while the U.S. president’s meme coin, Official TRUMP (TRUMP), will unlock over $31 million worth of the asset, split into equal daily portions of $4.41 million.

Mixed Price Action

While many often view unlocks as bearish short-term catalysts, the latest price data paints a more nuanced picture. SUI, despite its massive $125 million cliff unlock and additional daily $9.54 million release, has climbed 11.7% in the last seven days. However, it remains down 10.4% over two weeks and 47.4% from its January all-time high as it still feels the aftereffects of May’s $223 million Cetus Protocol exploit.

SEI, with $8.1 million in unlocks this week, has also defied gravity, surging over 48% in seven days and 65% in the past fortnight, although it seems to be showing signs of fatigue, shedding 2.6% of its value since yesterday.

SOL, another heavily watched token, remains relatively stable at $150.69, up 12.1% on the week, suggesting substantial market depth and demand.

Meanwhile, TRUMP is showing persistent weakness, down 1.1% on the day, 11.3% over two weeks, and 16.4% across the last month. This comes just over a week after on-chain data revealed that suspected insider wallets had deposited $32 million worth of the meme coin on Binance right before President Trump confirmed a U.S. attack on Iran.