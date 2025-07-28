A fresh wave of token unlocks is set to hit the crypto market this week, with over $686 million worth of assets entering circulating supplies.

The releases are arriving just as Bitcoin (BTC) staged a fragile recovery from a sell-off last week, triggered when Galaxy Digital offloaded huge amounts of the number one cryptocurrency, sending its price tumbling from $119,000 to around $114,500.

Key Assets to Watch

According to the Tokenomist website, SUI will release 44 million tokens this week, which is about 1.27% of its supply and valued at $189.62 million. Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) will see a fresh allocation of over 465,000 coins worth $87.6 million spread out across the next seven days. Elsewhere, Ethena (ENA), one of the week’s strongest performers, after rallying more than 35%, will bring $26 million in fresh assets into circulation.

These unlocks come soon after SUI surged over 10% to hit $4, and SOL, riding a wave of institutional confidence, following its recent 66% block capacity upgrade and MetaMask’s native support integration, rebounded above $180.

Analysts are now watching for a potential move to $205, with strong support around the $190 range, where over 8 million SOL were previously accumulated. However, there is some debate on whether potential price pressure from the new batch of tokens could dampen SOL’s immediate trajectory.

Jupiter (JUP) and Optimism (OP) also face significant one-time supply expansions, $32 million and $23 million, respectively. The former has gained 3.3% this week but remains down 45% year-over-year, while the latter, despite a 51% monthly surge, is trading 83% below its peak.

Best of the Rest

Other cryptocurrencies due for substantial unlocks include Kamino (KMNO), which will release over 229 million tokens, equivalent to $13.6 million, representing 7.3% of its supply. SIGN and ZetaChain (ZETA) are also set to unlock $11.7 million and $10 million worth of assets, respectively, in one-off events.

Also noteworthy is GoPlus Security (GPS), which is poised to release over 542 million tokens, a hefty 31.75% of its supply, making it one of the most diluted events of the week in relative terms.

Beyond SOL on the linear unlock front, heavy daily emissions are expected from Worldcoin (WLD), with 37.2 million tokens valued at $44.6 million, Dogecoin (DOGE), with another 0.06% of its supply valued at $22.9 million, and Official Trump (TRUMP), with a $50 million cliff unlock.

Traders should also keep an eye on Bittensor (TAO), which will be making just over 50,000 tokens available for $21.5 million, and Celestia (TIA), which has scheduled a $14.2 million token release. Avalanche (AVAX) is also preparing for an $18 million vesting event, while Morpho’s lending protocol must absorb $13.5 million in newly released tokens representing 2.18% of its circulating supply.