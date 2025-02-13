Wednesday’s US consumer price index (CPI) report, indicating a 0.5% monthly rise in consumer prices – the sharpest in two years – sparked a negative market reaction. Despite this, the broader cryptocurrency market staged a modest recovery.

Sui Network’s native token (SUI), for one, has witnessed over 10% rebound in market cap over the past 24 hours. In contrast, most other projects remained stagnant within the same timeframe.

SUI’s 5:1 Positive Social Bias

SUI momentum in 2025 has been further boosted by new partnerships and staking rewards, which have managed to sustain user engagement. Social media platforms like X, Reddit, and Telegram are abuzz with bullish sentiment.

In fact, according to Santiment’s latest update, positive commentary on the Sui ecosystem has dwarfed negative commentary by almost a 5:1 ratio, which is the highest positive bias for the token since mid-September.

Branded by its founders as a “Deliverer of Benefits of Web3 With the Ease of Web2,” Sui Network has managed to position itself as a leading player in the DeFi and gaming sectors while offering fast, low-cost transactions that appeal to users.

While the current rebound is modest compared to SUI’s impressive rally of more than 259% over the past five months, it has revived optimism among investors. However, Santiment has warned against excessive crowd FOMO, cautioning that continued upward movement this week could spark retail greed and hinder the organic growth long-term investors are anticipating.

“Just be cautious of too much crowd FOMO if the bounce continues the rest of the week, as retail greed could delay a more organic rally that patient investors have been waiting for.”

SUI’s November Downtime

Last November, Sui Network experienced significant disruption which halted mainnet block production for two hours due to a bug in its transaction scheduling logic, which caused validator crashes. The issue was swiftly addressed, allowing the network to resume transaction processing. However, the outage triggered a double-digit drop in SUI’s price.

SUI’s recovery following the outage was quick. During the early 2025 rally, SUI capitalized on bullish market sentiment, surging above $5. However, as the market cooled off, SUI faced increased selling pressure which dragged its value back below $4 by February 2025.