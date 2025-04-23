After today’s rally past $94,000, BTC has recovered roughly twenty grand in just over two weeks since the massive crash on April 7 and 9 when it plunged below $75,000.

Many altcoins have marked explosive gains over the past 24 hours as well, including ETH, which has soared by 10%, and SUI, which has skyrocketed by almost 30%.

BTC Above $94K

A lot can change in the cryptocurrency space within the span of just a few weeks. Recall that the primary cryptocurrency plunged hard on April 7 and 9 due to the ongoing tariff madness started by the US to under $75,000 to mark a five-month low.

However, the overall improving conditions, including a tariff pause for most countries, helped the asset begin its recovery. Last week, it traded about $10,000 higher than its low, but the beginning of the new one brought even more impressive gains.

After trading sideways during the weekend at around $84,000, BTC went on the offensive on Monday and pushed above $87,000. It kept climbing in the following days and broke past $90,000 yesterday. That was still not the end as the cryptocurrency flew to over $94,000 earlier today for the first time since early March.

Its market capitalization has shot up to $1.870 trillion on CoinGecko, while its dominance over the altcoins remains strong at over 61%.

Altcoins Back in Green

The altcoins, which struggled for a while, have finally managed to recapture investors’ attention and posted massive gains over the past day. Ethereum, which has been among the leaders in terms of underperformance, has soared by 10% and tapped a multi-week peak of its own at $1,800.

Double-digit gains are evident from ADA, DOGE, AVAX, LINK, XLM, SHIB, and many others. SUI has stolen the show from the larger-cap alts. The asset has exploded by over 27% in the past day and sits close to $3.

XRP, SOL, HBAR, TON, and LTC are also well in the green, but in a more modest single-digit manner.

The cumulative market cap of all crypto assets has soared by roughly $200 billion daily and sits above $3.050 trillion now.