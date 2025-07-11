TL;DR

SUI forms a symmetrical triangle, approaches $3.60 resistance, with rising volume and bullish price structure.

Fibonacci levels show strength above $3.18, with $2.82 and $2.60 acting as key support zones.

SUI rally fueled by tBTC launch and Grayscale report praising the network’s team and architecture.

SUI Price Sees Strong Weekly Gains

Sui (SUI), the native token of the Sui blockchain, has posted a 20% gain over the past seven days. The price climbed from $2.94 to $3.24 in recent sessions, supported by a $0.34 trading range that showed increasing activity. At the time of writing, SUI was trading at $3.52, with a 24-hour volume of $1.92 billion, and an 8.7% price increase in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the recent rise comes after a series of market and ecosystem developments that have shifted momentum toward the bulls. Trading volumes have increased as the token approached key technical levels that traders are closely monitoring.

Technical analysis shows SUI consolidating within a symmetrical triangle pattern. This pattern is commonly seen during periods of market indecision, where both buyers and sellers narrow the price range. According to crypto analyst Ali, a close above $3.60 would confirm a potential breakout from this formation.

$SUI is consolidating within a symmetrical triangle. A sustained close above $2.60 could be the breakout signal bulls have been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/KyzWxOOslg — Ali (@ali_charts) July 10, 2025

Notably, the triangle shows consistently higher lows since February 2025, supported by an upward-sloping trendline beginning around $1.92. As price action nears the upper resistance boundary of $3.60, market watchers remain cautious of whether the move will continue or pause within the range.

Key Support and Resistance Levels

Key Fibonacci retracement levels are currently aligned with major zones of interest. The 0.618 level at $3.59 closely matches the $3.60 resistance area. A move beyond this level may indicate sustained strength. The 0.5 level sits at $3.18, a point SUI has already moved above, reflecting stronger momentum.

Support remains at $2.82, the 0.382 Fib level, followed by lower support near $2.60. A move below this level would keep the triangle formation intact and suggest the price could continue to trade sideways in the near term.

Catalysts Behind Recent Momentum

SUI’s recent rally has followed notable ecosystem developments. The launch of Threshold Network’s tBTC on the Sui blockchain introduced bitcoin liquidity to the network, with a potential of over $500 million in BTC value being added.

Additionally, a report by Grayscale highlighted the Sui blockchain’s design and development team. The report pointed to the protocol’s architecture, its origins from former Facebook employees, and a strategy focused on technology and scalability as key strengths.