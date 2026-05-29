Sui Network Hit by Fresh Outage Months After Previous Six-Hour Downtime Incident

Sui experienced its second network stall in five months on May 28.

Sui Network has restored operations after a disruption that kept its blockchain offline for nearly six hours on Thursday.

The Layer 1 network said the issue was caused by a bug tied to its recently released 1.72 update, which specifically affected the gas charging logic.

Recurring Network Issues

In a post on X, the team behind Sui confirmed that activity on the mainnet had resumed and added that a detailed incident review would be released in the coming days. Earlier during the outage, the project warned users that the network was experiencing a stall and that transactions were paused until a solution was deployed.

According to the network’s status page, the disruption lasted for 5 hours and 55 minutes. Although the blockchain has resumed functioning, validators on the Sui mainnet are still marked as operating under “degraded performance.”

This isn’t Sui’s first outage. In fact, in January this year, the network suffered another downtime event that lasted more than six hours. A separate disruption also occurred in November 2024, which was linked to a bug in transaction scheduling logic that caused validators to crash and ended up halting transaction processing across the network.

Price Performance

Sui’s native token, SUI, briefly dropped from $0.95 to $0.89 on Thursday during the network disruption, but the decline did not last long. The token has since stabilized and is trading near $0.925. Over the past 24 hours, SUI has gained around 1.5%.

SUI also saw a strong rally earlier this month, briefly climbing to nearly $1.40 in mid-May, its highest level since January. The surge came after Sui Group Holdings staked 108.7 million SUI tokens, removing nearly 3% of the circulating supply from the market. Additional momentum came from optimism surrounding the upcoming launch of CME Group SUI futures and Sui’s partnership with African payments firm Paga. However, despite the short-term recovery, the token remains down nearly 17% over the past week amid broader weakness across the crypto market.

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