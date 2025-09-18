TL;DR

SUI trades near $3.83 after a 7% gain, testing the top of the downtrend channel resistance.

The Google-backed protocol by Mysten Labs adds attention as consolidation continues above key support zones.

SUI’s TVL holds above $2.1B, with consistent capital inflow and renewed bullish interest from analysts.

Price Moves Toward Key Resistance

SUI gained 7% in the last 24 hours, reaching $3.83. The trading volume for the same period was over $1.7 billion. Over the past week, the token is up 5%. The price is now testing the top of a downtrend channel that has held since earlier this year.

Chart analysis shows that SUI is approaching the upper boundary of the structure. Crypto analyst Rekt Capital said,

“SUI is on the cusp of breaking out from this Downtrending Channel (light blue). A breakout would see SUI revisit the old All Time High area.”

Notably, the previous high sits near $5.35. SUI has formed a series of higher lows in recent weeks. These moves suggest growing interest from buyers. The top of the channel, near $3.80, is a key area. If the price moves above this level and holds, it may open the way toward higher levels.

If the breakout fails, SUI could move back to support near $3.40. Below that, the next range sits between $2.33 and $2.00. This zone acted as a strong base earlier in the year and may do so again if tested.

Google Partnership Adds Fuel

Recent developments around the SUI network have drawn attention to the project. Google announced its Agents Payments Protocol, built by Mysten Labs, which is the team behind SUI. Analyst Michaël van de Poppe commented,

A massive partnership announcement from $SUI as Google has announced the Agents Payments Protocol. This has been built by the Mysten Labs team, the founders of $SUI.$SUI & $WAL are both partners with Google and I think that the ecosystem is ready to do well. Great… pic.twitter.com/BhzMagMudf — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) September 17, 2025

He also noted the current trend, saying there is “great consolidation before a big breakout.” The price has moved within a tight range for several weeks while forming a clear support structure.

Platform Usage Remains Strong

SUI’s Total Value Locked (TVL) is $2.116 billion as of September 18, 2025, according to DeFiLlama. TVL reached new highs earlier in the summer and has stayed above $2 billion since then.

Net inflows on the most recent day came in at $3,852. While this is a small figure, overall capital in the ecosystem has remained steady. Analyst Kaleo said,

“Still believe it’s only a matter of time before we see SUI break out of the range it’s been accumulating in… and make a run for all time highs vs. BTC.”