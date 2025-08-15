TL;DR

SUI falls to $3.81 after heavy liquidations, yet technical charts point toward higher price targets.

Breakout above $3.57 Fibonacci level confirms support, setting the stage for a possible move toward $7.

Analyst projects climb to $4.90, brief pullback, then surge to $6.90–$7.00 in the coming weeks.

Price Drop Follows Liquidations

Sui (SUI) traded at $3.81 after falling 6% in the past day, with $1.56 billion in turnover. The move came after a wave of liquidations hit leveraged positions across major exchanges.

Long positions worth $14.34K and shorts worth $119.18K were closed during the session. Binance saw the largest share, with $67.37K in short liquidations and $13.59K in longs. OKX, Bybit, and Gate also recorded position closures, though in smaller amounts.

However, market charts from Ali Martinez show SUI breaking out of a long-term symmetrical triangle pattern. The breakout came above $3.57, in line with the 0.618 Fibonacci level, which is now acting as support.

Interestingly, technical levels suggest a path toward $5.25 as the next key area. Extensions place further targets near $6.9 and $7. Martinez projects a move to $4.9, a brief pullback, and a climb toward the $6.90–$7.00 zone in the coming weeks.

DeFi TVL Near Record Levels

The total value locked in Sui-based DeFi protocols is at $2.150 billion, down 4% in 24 hours but close to its highest point on record.

Data from DefiLlama shows TVL growth from about $500 million a year ago to above $2 billion this year. Gains accelerated from late April 2025 after crossing $1.5 billion. The trend has stayed upward despite short-term dips.

21Shares Adds New ETPs in Europe

21Shares has listed two new crypto exchange-traded products on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The 21Shares Sui Staking ETP (ASUI) offers staking exposure to SUI with built-in risk controls. The 21Shares XDC Network ETP (XDCN) provides direct price exposure to XDC.

These join the company’s existing products on Euronext Amsterdam and Paris, widening investor access to both assets across European markets.