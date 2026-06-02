Strive Doubles Down on Bitcoin With $185M Buy, Holdings Near 19,000 BTC

The announcement comes in a week in which Strategy actually sold.

Asset management company Strive Asset Management has expanded its exposure to the largest cryptocurrency with a sizeable new purchase announced by the firm’s CEO minutes ago.

The acquisition of an additional 2,500 BTC, bought for just over $185 million, signals continued institutional confidence in the asset despite recent market uncertainty and Strategy’s latest move.

CEO Matt Cole outlined on X that the average acquisition price was $74,092 per unit. The firm’s total stash has grown to approximately 19,000 BTC, which cements its position among the more aggressive institutional accumulators.

According to the post, Strive has strong internal performance metrics tied to its BTC strategy. Quarter-to-date (QTD) BTC yield stands at 23%, while year-to-date (YTD) yield has risen to 36.7%.

The firm also disclosed an “amplification ratio” of 57%. The metric is often used to reflect the firm’s ability to enhance its Bitcoin exposure relative to its capital base, potentially through structured financial strategies.

Aside from the substantial BTC accumulation, Strive aims for a more cautious financial buffer. It confirmed that it has increased its cash reserves to secure an 18-month dividend runway, a move suggesting a balanced approach between aggressive Bitcoin exposure and shareholder stability.

Strive acquired an additional 2,500 $BTC for ~$185.2M at an average cost of ~$74,092 per bitcoin. STRIVE SNAPSHOT

Bitcoin holdings: 19,000

QTD BTC Yield: 23.0%

YTD BTC Yield: 36.7%

Amplification ratio: 57.0% Cash was increased to maintain 18-month dividend reserve.$ASST $SATA pic.twitter.com/eTPHmMHBh1 — Matt Cole (@ColeMacro) June 2, 2026

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The company has been a long-term supporter of the leading cryptocurrency. As reported last year, it outlined plans to accumulate up to 75,000 BTC, mostly through Mt. Gox sales.

Interestingly, the latest accumulation was announced during a week in which Strategy, the world’s largest corporate holder of the cryptocurrency, sold a small portion of its holdings.