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Strive Keeps Buying Bitcoin: Another 1,800 BTC Push Holdings Past 23K

It's a crypto-accumulation day today, as Strive has joined Strategy and Bitmine.
Jordan Lyanchev
By Jordan Lyanchev

Strive CEO Matt Cole took it to X to announce that the company has accumulated another 1,800 BTC for $143 million at an average price of $79,431 per unit. Thus, the firm’s total holdings have grown to 23,156 BTC.

From a USD perspective, the firm’s cryptocurrency stash is now worth $1.760 billion, given the asset’s price of $78,000 as of press time.

Strive has accelerated its bitcoin purchases lately, including adding another 1,110 BTC last week, as reported. Cole published a chart yesterday on X highlighting all of the firm’s acquisitions completed in the past year or so, and the graph clearly shows a growing number of buys completed since March this year.

This is the third major crypto acquisition announced by big names today. It all started with Strategy, which, after a two-month pause, finally resumed its bitcoin purchases by splashing $370 million to acquire 4,603 BTC.

Bitmine followed suit. The former BTC miner acquired 53,501 ETH as its entire Ethereum stash surged past 5.9 million. It now owns 4.8% of the asset’s entire circulating supply.

Meanwhile, if you are interested in finding out more about the latest Strategy moves or the overall market state, check out our video below.

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Bitcoin Strive
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About the author

Jordan Lyanchev
Jordan Lyanchev
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Jordan got into crypto in 2016 by trading and investing. He began writing about blockchain technology in 2017 and now serves as CryptoPotato's Assistant Editor-in-Chief. He has managed numerous crypto-related projects and is passionate about all things blockchain.