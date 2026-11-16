Strive Announces a Modest Bitcoin Purchase as Total Holdings Reach 43,404 BTC

CEO Matt Cole announced that the US-based asset manager acquired an additional 251 BTC for $17.5 million at an average cost of $69,853 per unit. Its total stash surged to 43,404 coins, equaling almost $2.8 billion (going at current rates).

Strive acquired 251 $BTC for $17.5M at an average cost of $69,853 per bitcoin, bringing total holdings to ₿43,404. – $10M raised through the $SATS ATM

– Current preferred dividend coverage: 133 months

– Amplification ratio: 76% $ASST $SATA $SATS https://t.co/TG7dL7nkZC — Matt Cole (@ColeMacro) November 16, 2026

The latest purchase is roughly twice the size of the one announced in early November when the entity scooped up 124 BTC for around $10 million.

However, it can’t be compared to the record one revealed towards the end of October. Back then, Strive accumulated the record 6,182 BTC for more than $510 million at an average price of $82,732 per coin.

In September 2025, Strive Enterprises completed its merger with Asset Entities, forming Strive, Inc. and adopting a Bitcoin treasury strategy. Over the past 14 months, it has become the fourth-largest corporate holder of BTC and is quite close to surpassing Twenty One Capital, which controls 43,514 coins, and Metaplanet, which holds 44,000 units.

Strategy remains the undisputed leader. Earlier today, the Michael Saylor-founded company announced the purchase of an additional 485 BTC for around $33.4 million, thus bringing its total holdings to 850,849 coins.