Michael Saylor, the bitcoin brain behind Strategy’s BTC plan, announced the latest acquisition earlier today with which the company has made a return to the billions of USD.

More precisely, the NASDAQ-listed firm spent $1.34 billion to acquire 13,390 BTC at an average price of just shy of $100,000. This means that the acquisition was completed sometime in the middle of last week, when BTC last stood within a five-digit price territory.

Strategy has acquired 13,390 BTC for ~$1.34 billion at ~$99,856 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 15.5% YTD 2025. As of 5/11/2025, we hodl 568,840 $BTC acquired for ~$39.41 billion at ~$69,287 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRK $STRF https://t.co/oSXRMwiTkU — Michael Saylor (@saylor) May 12, 2025

Recall that last week’s purchase was a lot more modest as the company had allocated $180 million to acquire 1,895 BTC. Now, though, Strategy is back with the billion-dollar buys and its stash has shot up to 568,840 BTC.

It was accumulated at an average price of $69,283 per bitcoin. Given the asset’s price explosion as of late, Strategy’s holdings are now valued at over $59 billion, putting them at an an unrealized profit of approximately $20 billion.

While Saylor’s company continues to accumulate BTC en masse and refuses to sell even a single one, here’s a detailed article on how these purchases have turned the cryptocurrency into a deflationary asset.

MSTR’s price has been on a roll in the past month, surging by over 33%. It closed on Friday at $416.