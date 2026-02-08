Strategy’s Bitcoin Treasury Is Underwater But 2025 Results Still Impressive

Strategy, the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder, reported owning 713,502 BTC, worth approximately $59.75 billion as of February 1st. The company’s total cost basis for these holdings is $54.26 billion, which translates to an average cost of $76,052 per bitcoin.

With Bitcoin dropping to almost $60,000, well below Strategy’s average purchase price, the firm’s vast BTC treasury is currently underwater.

Treasury Under Strain

In 2025, Strategy achieved a full-year BTC yield of 22.8% and recorded gains of 101,873 BTC. The company continued to expand its BTC treasury in January 2026 and ended up acquiring an additional 41,002 BTC.

Strategy started in 1989 as a traditional software company focused on data analytics. In 2020, co-founder Michael Saylor made a major pivot to Bitcoin, seeing it as a safer alternative to cash during pandemic-era stimulus and low interest rates. The company began using BTC as a long-term treasury asset.

By 2025, it rebranded as Strategy and fully embraced its role as a BTC-first company. The pivot drew attention from regulators and index providers, who questioned whether a firm dominated by crypto should remain in major indices. MSCI suggested companies holding more than half their assets in Bitcoin might be considered non-operating. Strategy, however, argued that it actively uses Bitcoin to raise capital and drive shareholder value. Attempts to join the S&P 500 in September and December 2025 also failed.

Despite this, Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings have remained central to its financial structure and are closely tied to its digital credit instruments, particularly STRC, which acts as a complementary tool for risk management and capital amplification. STRC’s growth to $3.4 billion has been supported by higher liquidity and lower volatility in the crypto markets.

The company raised $25.3 billion in 2025 to support its BTC treasury and preferred stock offerings, which made it the largest US equity issuer for the second consecutive year. It also maintains a $2.25 billion USD Reserve, covering over 2.5 years of preferred stock dividends and interest obligations, providing additional stability amid market swings.

You may also like:

The recent dip in the leading crypto asset has renewed concerns about corporate BTC exposure. Popular investor Michael Burry recently claimed that Bitcoin’s behavior as a speculative asset, rather than a hedge, could pose significant risks for companies holding large BTC treasuries. He observed that further price declines could leave major holders, including Strategy, deeply underwater and potentially limit access to capital markets, thereby amplifying financial stress.

Losses Surge in Q4

Meanwhile, Strategy’s operating losses for the quarter were found to be $17.4 billion, entirely due to unrealized losses on digital assets, compared with a $1.0 billion operating loss in Q4 2024 under the prior accounting model.

Net loss for the quarter was $12.4 billion, up from $670.8 million in the same period of 2024. Cash and cash equivalents rose to $2.3 billion from $38.1 million, driven largely by the establishment of the USD Reserve.