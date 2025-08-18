Michael Saylor, Strategy’s co-founder, former CEO, and bitcoin champion, announced the latest acquisition on X earlier today.

With it, the company’s stash has grown to almost 630,000 BTC valued at over $72 billion at today’s prices.

Strategy has acquired 430 BTC for ~$51.4 million at ~$119,666 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 25.1% YTD 2025. As of 8/17/2025, we hodl 629,376 $BTC acquired for ~$46.15 billion at ~$73,320 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRC $STRK $STRF $STRD https://t.co/FLRjCKDMQO — Michael Saylor (@saylor) August 18, 2025

The NASDAQ-listed firm spent $51.4 million to acquire 430 BTC at an average price of $119,666 per bitcoin, which means that the purchase took place last week since the cryptocurrency hasn’t traded at such a high level since Thursday.

The company has now allocated over $46 billion in total to acquire its 629,376 BTC fortune at an average price of $73,320 per bitcoin. This means that it currently sits on an unrealized profit of over $26 billion.

Earlier today, the Japanese company Metaplanet, which has been following in Strategy’s footsteps for the past several months, also announced its latest BTC acquisition.

The Saylor-led firm has made several smaller purchases as of late, including last week’s one for $18 million. In the months after the US elections in November 2024, the company used to spend billions weekly to accumulate more bitcoin.

Strategy’s stock prices have tumbled recently, losing over 13% of value in the past month alone. MSTR closed on Friday at well below $370.