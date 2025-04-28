Whether BTC is in a short-term painful state as it happened a few weeks ago or it’s rebounding swiftly, Michael Saylor’s Strategy continues to accumulate in substantial portions.

In the latest purchase announcement shared earlier on April 28, Saylor said the company he co-founded had acquired 15,355 BTC for $1.42 billion.

$MSTR has acquired 15,355 BTC for ~$1.42 billion at ~$92,737 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 13.7% YTD 2025. As of 4/27/2025, we hodl 553,555 $BTC acquired for ~$37.90 billion at ~$68,459 per bitcoin. https://t.co/5OOs3UdWLg — Michael Saylor (@saylor) April 28, 2025

The average price of $92,737 per bitcoin means that the purchase was most likely executed somewhere at the end of the previous business week when the cryptocurrency last traded at those levels.

Following this acquisition, Strategy’s stash has exploded to 553,555 BTC, bought for $37.9 billion (or an average price of $68,459 per bitcoin). With BTC now trading above $95,000, the holdings’ value has skyrocketed to $52.7 billion, which means an unrealized profit of approximately $15 billion.

Strategy continues with its long-term bitcoin accumulation spree. Its stock price has recovered in the past few weeks after the tariff-induced panic sell-off sent it to under $240. However, MSTR closed on Friday at almost $370, marking a 27.4% monthly surge.