Strategy’s Bitcoin Holdings Hit New ATH After 1,037 BTC Purchase

This was the company's largest BTC buy in several weeks. Separately, Strive has announced a minor bitcoin purchase.

The world’s largest corporate holder of bitcoin doesn’t seem too threatened by the rather negative developments within crypto and, for that matter, all financial markets over the past few weeks.

Michael Saylor’s brainchild has ramped up its efforts, spending $82 million to acquire more than 1,000 BTC. Consequently, the company’s holdings have reached a new all-time high of 850,364 units, acquired for $64.14 billion at an average price of $75,456 per unit.

Strategy has acquired 1,036 $BTC and repurchased $188M of $STRC. As of 11/8/26, we hold 850,364 BTC and $4.9B of USD Assets. $MSTR https://t.co/Pxqso5aVRU — Michael Saylor (@saylor) November 9, 2026

With bitcoin’s latest leg down that pushed it to under $74,000 earlier today and $74,800 as of press time, Strategy’s massive bitcoin stash has turned slightly red.

Nevertheless, the company has also continued to repurchase STRC, rebuying another $188 million worth of the stock. Its price has recovered swiftly from the summer slumber and closed at $99.80 on Friday despite the broader Wall Street crash that wiped out $3 trillion from the S&P 500 alone on Thursday.

Strategy missed a few weeks in October but returned at the start of November with fresh BTC purchases. As reported last Monday, the Nasdaq-listed entity accumulated 810 units for $65.5 million.

Separately, Strive CEO Matt Cole said his company acquired 29 BTC for $2.2 million at an average price of $75,721 per unit. Its total stash tapped 43,153 BTC.

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However, the latest acquisition was significantly lower than the one announced just two weeks ago, which broke all company records. At the time, the firm bought 6,182 units for over $511 million. The subsequent one, though, started the substantial slowdown.