Strategy’s Bitcoin Buying Spree Resumes With Fresh 535 BTC Accumulation

The company and its former CEO attracted a lot of controversy recently after hinting at potentially selling some of the BTC holdings.

Michael Saylor’s business intelligence software giant, which turned into a massive bitcoin buyer, missed the mark last week but promised to return with more BTC accumulation.

It made it official minutes ago, announcing the latest substantial acquisition of 535 BTC for $43 million. The total stash has grown to 818,869 BTC, acquired for almost $62 billion.

It’s worth noting that Strategy’s position has turned green as the average acquisition price stands at $75,540, and its holdings’ current value is up to over $66 billion as of press time.

Strategy has acquired 535 BTC for ~$43.0 million at ~$80,340 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 9.4% YTD 2026. As of 5/10/2026, we hodl 818,869 $BTC acquired for ~$61.86 billion at ~$75,540 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRC https://t.co/qScHXi2BBJ — Michael Saylor (@saylor) May 11, 2026

Today’s announcement comes shortly after Strategy’s Q1 results from last week, which outlined a substantial $12.5 billion loss mostly due to bitcoin’s declining price in that period.

Separately, the firm’s former CEO and co-founder, Michael Saylor, attracted some controversy earlier this month when he hinted that Strategy could sell some BTC to cover operational costs or pay dividends to shareholders.

It was a bit of a surprise for most investors as he had previously sworn not to sell any BTC. The topic went viral, and many industry participants weighed in. Some, such as Samson Mow, believe Strategy has the right to sell to fulfill its obligations to investors.

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Agne Linge, Advisor to the Board at Wefi, told CryptoPotato that if Saylor and his company decide to sell, it would be a “calculated decision” rather than issuing new shares to fund dividend payments.