Strategy Splashes $1 Billion to Accumulate Almost 14,000 BTC

The announcement today comes just 24 hours after the firm's co-founder said it's time to think ₿igger.

The world’s largest corporate holder of bitcoin has returned to its billion-dollar BTC purchases after a brief hiatus that included even an empty week.

Strategy has acquired 13,927 BTC for approximately $1 billion at an average price of $71,902 per unit. Its YTD yield has risen to 5.6%, while its total stash is up to 780,897 BTC bought for roughly $59 billion.

Nevertheless, its average accumulation price is still above BTC’s current, which means that the company sits on a paper loss of around $3.5 billion.

Strategy has acquired 13,927 BTC for ~$1.00 billion at ~$71,902 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 5.6% YTD 2026. As of 4/12/2026, we hodl 780,897 $BTC acquired for ~$59.02 billion at ~$75,577 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRC https://t.co/xVKjg2cEVP — Michael Saylor (@saylor) April 13, 2026

This quite substantial purchase comes after Michael Saylor, the company’s co-founder and former CEO, hinted at a bigger purchase on Sunday, posting “think ₿igger.”

In a separate post, Saylor noted that Strategy’s BTC breakeven ARR is at just over 2%: “If Bitcoin grows faster than that over time, we can cover our dividends indefinitely without issuing new MSTR shares.”

It’s worth noting that MSTR’s price has dropped by over 18% since the start of the year, mirroring BTC’s performance to a large extent.

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Last week, the NASDAQ-listed corporation outlined another impressive purchase of 4,871 BTC for about $330 million. The previous week, though, was a non-event as for the first time in months the firm failed to announce a bitcoin buy.