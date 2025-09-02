Michael Saylor’s business intelligence giant has resumed its bitcoin accumulation spree by spending just under $450 million to acquire 4,048 BTC at an average price of $110,981.

The company’s gigantic stash has risen to 636,505 BTC. The firm has spent almost $47 billion to build its holdings, which are now worth roughly $70 billion, given bitcoin’s price of just under $110,000.

Strategy has acquired 4,048 BTC for ~$449.3 million at ~$110,981 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 25.7% YTD 2025. As of 9/1/2025, we hodl 636,505 $BTC acquired for ~$46.95 billion at ~$73,765 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRC $STRK $STRF $STRD https://t.co/dxXWygUijS — Michael Saylor (@saylor) September 2, 2025

Saylor announced the purchase today, on Tuesday, instead of yesterday due to the national holiday (Labor Day) on September 1. This didn’t stop Metaplanet from outlining its latest BTC acquisition yesterday when the Japanese-based company added 1,009 BTC bought for $112 million to its stash, which is now up to 20,000 BTC.

The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency also saw some demand from one of the companies that has recently built a massive Ethereum fortune. SharpLink announced that it had bought 39,008 ETH at an average price of $4,531, which has pushed its entire stash to 837,230 ETH, valued at $3.6 billion.

NEW: SharpLink acquired 39,008 ETH at an average price of ~$4,531, bringing total holdings to 837,230 ETH, valued at ~$3.6B. Key highlights for the week ending Aug 31st, 2025: → Raised $46.6M through the ATM facility

→ Added 39,008 ETH at ~$4,531 avg. price

→ Staking… pic.twitter.com/dy7x1Ux0NY — SharpLink (SBET) (@SharpLinkGaming) September 2, 2025