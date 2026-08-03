Strategy Sold Over $100 Million in Bitcoin, Buys Back More STRC

MicroStrategy sold over 1,600 BTC last week. It also expanded its cash reserves and bought back more STRC.

Strategy has increased its US dollar reserve and expanded its preferred-stock repurchases. The otherwise Bitcoin-focused company is moving to strengthen its balance sheet.

The firm added $250 million to its cash reserve, bringing the total to $4 billion. It also repurchased approximately $81 million worth of its Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (STRC).

Strategy increased its USD Reserve by $250M and repurchased $81M of $STRC. This increased USD Duration by 57 days to 2.3 years and tightened STRC’s BTC Credit by 5 bps. As of 8/2/26, we hold ₿842,138 in our BTC Reserve and $4.0B in our USD Reserve. $MSTR https://t.co/t7bGZJ8Q3o — Michael Saylor (@saylor) August 3, 2026

The transaction builds on the firm’s recently introduced Digital Credit Capital Framework. The company intends to use its dollar reserve primarily to cover preferred-stock dividends and debt interest, reducing the need to sell Bitcoin during periods of market stress.

What Saylor failed to mention in the tweet was that the firm also sold some 1,638 BTC for approximately $105 million between July 27 and August 2 at an average price of $63,957 – according to the official filing.