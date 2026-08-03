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Strategy Sold Over $100 Million in Bitcoin, Buys Back More STRC

MicroStrategy sold over 1,600 BTC last week. It also expanded its cash reserves and bought back more STRC.
George Georgiev
By George Georgiev

Strategy has increased its US dollar reserve and expanded its preferred-stock repurchases. The otherwise Bitcoin-focused company is moving to strengthen its balance sheet.

The firm added $250 million to its cash reserve, bringing the total to $4 billion. It also repurchased approximately $81 million worth of its Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (STRC).

The transaction builds on the firm’s recently introduced Digital Credit Capital Framework. The company intends to use its dollar reserve primarily to cover preferred-stock dividends and debt interest, reducing the need to sell Bitcoin during periods of market stress.

What Saylor failed to mention in the tweet was that the firm also sold some 1,638 BTC for approximately $105 million between July 27 and August 2 at an average price of $63,957 – according to the official filing.

Screenshot 2026-08-03 at 15.12.25
Source: SEC

 

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Coinbase MicroStrategy
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About the author

George Georgiev
George Georgiev
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Georgi Georgiev is CryptoPotato's editor-in-chief and a seasoned writer with over 8 years of experience writing about blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Georgi's passion for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies bloomed in late 2016 and he hasn't looked back since. Crypto’s technological and economic implications are what interest him most, and he has one eye turned to the market whenever he’s not sleeping.