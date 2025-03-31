The NASDAQ-listed largest corporate holder of bitcoin seems unfazed by the asset’s lackluster price performance lately, as it continues to scoop up more.

In its latest announcement, company co-founder Michael Saylor said the firm spent almost $2 billion to acquire 22,048 BTC.

$MSTR has acquired 22,048 BTC for ~$1.92 billion at ~$86,969 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 11.0% YTD 2025. As of 3/30/2025, @Strategy holds 528,185 $BTC acquired for ~$35.63 billion at ~$67,458 per bitcoin. $STRK $STRF https://t.co/1sfyBIglnt — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) March 31, 2025

After the conclusion of the US elections, when it became clear that there would be a big regulatory change in the country, MicroStrategy (as it was called at the time before it rebranded to Strategy in 2025) went on an accumulation spree, spending billions of dollars to increase its BTC stash.

Its progress stalled in the past few months, as its purchases declined in terms of USD value, including a modest one of just over $10 million from a couple of weeks ago.

However, last week’s acquisition was a bigger one (nearly $600 million at then-prices), while Saylor’s announcement from today put the company’s acquisitions into the billions once again.

The 22,048 BTC acquired for $1.92 billion means that the average price was at just shy of $87,000 per bitcoin. Strategy’s total stash has grown to 528,185 BTC, currently valued at roughly $43.3 billion, given bitcoin’s price slide to $82,000 as of press time.

Still, this puts Strategy at an unrealized profit worth almost $8 billion, given that the firm has spent $35.63 billion to accumulate its BTC fortune.