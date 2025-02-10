Strategy, the Nasdaq-listed largest corporate holder of bitcoin, which rebranded last week, has resumed its accumulation spree after a weekly hiatus.

Co-founder and former CEO Michael Saylor announced the latest purchase on X earlier today.

$MSTR has acquired 7,633 BTC for ~$742.4 million at ~$97,255 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 4.1% YTD 2025. As of 2/09/2025, @Strategy holds 478,740 $BTC acquired for ~$31.1 billion at ~$65,033 per bitcoin. https://t.co/rIftxRX2Zr — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) February 10, 2025

CryptoPotato reported last week MicroStrategy’s change of attitude as the company didn’t announce a BTC purchase for the first time in three months.

However, the landscape changed in the next several days. It started with a notable rebrand that dropped the ‘Micro’ from the firm’s name, which is now called simply Strategy (and features the bitcoin logo on the back).

The company also revived its BTC accumulation spree, as announced by Saylor today. The latest purchase saw the acquisition of 7,633 BTC (valued at $742.4 million at an average price of $97,255 per one).

This puts the firm’s total stash at 478,740 BTC, acquired for $31.1 billion. With a current BTC price of $97,500, this fortune is worth over $46.6 billion, which means that Strategy now sits at a paper gain of more than $15 billion.