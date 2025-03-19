Prominent business intelligence firm and the world’s largest corporate holder of the Bitcoin Strategy has announced plans to bid 5 million shares of its Series A Perpetual Strife Preferred Stock (PSPS) through a public offering. The company plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including working capital and the acquisition of Bitcoin.

However, the offering is dependent on the market and other conditions, and the company’s exact use of the funds will be determined accordingly.

Bitcoin Acquisition Focus

According to the official filing, the Series A Perpetual Strife Preferred Stock will offer a fixed annual dividend rate of 10% on the stated amount. These dividends will be paid quarterly and will start from June 30, 2025, provided the company’s board declares them. If the company fails to pay the dividends on time, they will accumulate and compound quarterly, with the interest rate potentially increasing to 18% per year.

Strategy also has the right to redeem the preferred stock under certain conditions, such as if less than 25% of the original shares remain outstanding or if specific tax events occur. In the event of a “fundamental change,” shareholders will have the option to require Strategy to repurchase their shares at a cash price equal to the stock’s stated amount plus any accumulated dividends.

The latest offering comes as part of Strategy’s plans to expand its Bitcoin holdings and strengthen its capital position. Despite the current volatile market conditions, the company said that it is focused on using the funds to grow its Bitcoin portfolio. The preferred stock is designed to attract investors, offering a combination of regular dividends and flexibility for the company.

By pursuing this offering, Strategy aims to solidify its financial standing and continue its investments in Bitcoin. The preferred stock gives the company the ability to raise capital while offering investors the potential for dividends, all while positioning itself for future growth in both the traditional and cryptocurrency markets.

Strategy’s Smallest BTC Purchase

The latest announcement comes just a day after Strategy’s latest Bitcoin purchase of 130 BTC for $10.7 million, which represented its smallest acquisition since its initial investment back in August 2020. This purchase comes as many believe the Bitcoin bull market has ended.

CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju, for one, predicted that Bitcoin will experience 6 to 12 months of either a bearish trend or sideways movement, while other experts point to a weakening demand for the world’s largest crypto asset after a historic bull run.