Strategy Moves $30 Million in BTC to Coinbase Amid Sell Speculation

The timing of the deposit raised eyebrows given recent hints that Strategy could consider selling some of its Bitcoin.

On May 29, the world’s largest corporate holder of Bitcoin Strategy transferred 411.48 BTC, worth over $30 million, to Coinbase Prime, a move that immediately drew attention across the crypto community as traders tried to read the intent from the on-chain activity.

The timing was especially hard to ignore considering that on Polymarket, the probability that Strategy will sell some of its Bitcoin before December 31, 2026 has now hit 84%.

What the Transfer Could Mean

Depositing BTC to an exchange does not automatically mean that the holder is looking to sell. This was noted by pseudonymous crypto analyst COINBOY, who pointed out that funds moved to Coinbase Prime could be for OTC trading, collateral arrangement, or institutional fund management rather than outright liquidation. Keep that distinction in mind before reading too much into a single on-chain transaction.

However, what gave Strategy’s move more weight is the context around it, with the company’s Executive Chairman Michael Saylor recently declining to rule out selling some BTC before year-end, a notable departure from the hold-at-all-cost image he’s spent years building.

That change in mindset was revealed on Strategy’s Q1 2026 earnings call, where the firm reported $12.5 billion in net losses for the period. During the call, Saylor suggested that the company could liquidate part of its BTC stash to pay dividends, a position that was defended by Bitcoin maximalist Samson Mow, who said that the “never sell” mantra long associated with Saylor should not be taken as some kind of corporate oath but as guidance for individual holders, since any BTC treasury company that completely rules out selling would be handing a roadmap to short sellers that could hurt it.

There’s also the question of what Strategy did earlier this week when, instead of buying more Bitcoin as is the tradition, it repurchased approximately $1.5 billion of its own 0% convertible senior notes that were due in 2029. Analyst Darkfost framed the move as a balance sheet cleanup rather than the company rethinking its BTC plan, although Saylor himself had once again hinted in an interview that one of the options Strategy had considered to fund the repurchase was Bitcoin sales.

Interestingly, hours before on-chain tracking platform Lookonchain reported on Strategy’s 411 BTC deposit on Coinbase Prime, the executive posted a one-word tweet on X that simply read, “HODL.”

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Where Bitcoin Stands

While speculation about Strategy’s intention was running rife, BTC itself was being buffeted by geopolitical developments, with the OG cryptocurrency losing more than $2,000 from its value after hostilities between the USA and Iran resumed. That session was quite rough, as it saw crypto markets shed over $100 million in total capitalization, with liquidations across derivatives topping $1 billion.

Today, at the time of writing, BTC was about $300 short of $74,000, having dipped by almost 5% in 7 days and nearly the same percentage in the last month. For Strategy, whose 843,738 BTC were purchased at around $75,700 per coin, the current price range puts its overall position modestly in the red on paper.